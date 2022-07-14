Decriminalize Denton entering critical stretch in push to change city’s marijuana policies

Buy Now Stanton Brasher, a spokesperson for Decriminalize Denton, center, gives a speech during the petition kickoff event at the Courthouse on the Square on Feb. 19. On Tuesday, the Denton City Council is scheduled to decide what happens next after a sufficient number of residents signed the petition to decriminalize misdemeanor levels of marijuana. The options are to approve the decriminalization ordinance or send it to voters to decide in November DRC file photo

A supermajority of Texans want it. Poll after poll reveals that more than 85% support decriminalizing marijuana at the state level, say supporters of Decriminalize Denton’s petition, which the Denton City Council will either approve or put on the November ballot during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Decriminalize Denton will be hosting a town hall meeting Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at North Branch Library to answer questions about the petition. The group also will be holding a rally in support of the petition at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard outside Denton City Hall.

The ordinance would, as Decriminalize Denton’s Nick Stevens wrote in a July 9 Denton Record-Chronicle op-ed:

Eliminate all citations and arrests for possession of misdemeanor amounts of cannabis. Eliminate citations for paraphernalia. Prevent police from using the “smell test” to stop and frisk for pot possession. Prevent the city from paying for THC testing of substances thought to contain cannabis.

Nick Stevens

“Through this ballot initiative, we the people, not council, will be the deciding body to decriminalize cannabis in Denton,” Stevens wrote.

For nearly a decade now, Texas veterans have been asking for state legislators to pass legislation in support of medical marijuana. In 2017, they created Operation Trapped, a veteran lobbying movement with thousands demanding an alternative to opioid treatment. David Bass, a veteran who helped lead the movement, wrote a letter to Lt. Dan Patrick, begging him to take action:

“The opioid medication was addictive and the psychotropic drugs had terrible side effects. I researched medical cannabis and discovered that thousands of veterans testify that cannabis is effective for chronic pain and PTSD. I found out for myself that it is effective to relieve my chronic pain and the symptoms of PTSD.

“Unfortunately I am labeled a criminal in our state because I choose to use cannabis. I am not a criminal. I am a retired military officer, a homeowner, a taxpayer and a voter.”

Yet the Legislature has denied them every time.

And while the Legislature did pass and expand the Texas Compassionate Use Program to include post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety as conditions for which medical marijuana may be prescribed, it does not cover people who suffer from chronic pain. The program is also too expensive and limited in its strength with a 1% THC cap, said Julie Oliver, the executive director of Ground Game Texas, a grassroots movement that was behind the ordinance to direct police to make misdemeanor amounts of cannabis a low priority in Austin.

The group worked closely with Decriminalize Denton on its petition to unofficially decriminalize it in Denton.

Letting voters decide

Ground Game Texas also is helping residents in San Marcos with their petition, which was recently submitted to the city secretary for verification, and in Killeen and Harker Heights, two cities with large veteran populations.

Julie Oliver

Like Denton, the city councils in Killeen and Harker Heights are also set next week either to vote to approve a local ordinance or put it on the November ballot to let voters decide.

“I always say, ‘If you want to thank a veteran for their service, pass marijuana legalization,’” Oliver said.

Ground Game Texas is another statewide organization focused on collaborating with partners on the ground and mobilizing voters to tackle issues that Texas and federal legislators refuse to address, especially when it comes to a plant that states all around Texas have approved decriminalizing in some form.

Oliver said that in Texas, not only does a supermajority support medical marijuana, a majority also supports recreational use. Stevens paraphrased a May 2022 poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler that revealed 83% of Texans support some form of cannabis decriminalization.

One of the main driving forces behind the decriminalization movement, according to Ground Game Texas, marijuana criminalization disproportionately affects minorities, especially young Black men who are far more likely to get arrested than a white woman like Oliver, who said she is least likely to get arrested for it in Texas. In fact, she said if someone is convicted of a misdemeanor-related marijuana charge, that person could be denied housing.

“We are asking for a responsible adult use program, and we’ll go to city councils,” she said. “There is a tremendous amount of local control. They get to decide how to allocate resources, and it is [a] waste to use it on misdemeanor marijuana [arrests]. Let’s go after real crime, violent crime, and stop people using the alternative for the opioid industry, who killed 1 million and don’t have law enforcement out arresting CEOs. The gateway drug is OxyContin and not marijuana.”

Austin was the first battleground tested, though it really wasn’t a battle that unfolded. Oliver said the police chief and city manager supported decriminalizing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana. The issue appeared on Austin’s May ballot, and more than 80% of voters approved it.

From UNT to Denton City Hall

In Denton, Tristan Seikel and supporters from Decriminalize Denton have been the main driving force behind the movement to make investigating low-level marijuana offenses a low priority for police, similar to the abortion rights resolution that passed in late June.

Seikel formed Decriminalize Denton in summer 2020. He’d been the chapter president of the University of North Texas Students for Sensible Drug Policy and picked up on advocacy campaigns from other local advocacy groups such as Denton NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). One campaign focused on changing the disciplinary rules at UNT for students caught with small amounts on marijuana so that they wouldn’t kicked out of the dorms and could remain, similar to students caught with alcohol. The other campaign focused on the city and changing how citations for low levels of cannabis were handled by Denton police.

They were successful at UNT when the university changed its code of conduct in fall 2020 after the Student Government Association approved the resolution in fall 2018 and the Graduate Student Council approved it in spring 2019.

Seikel’s group connected with then-council member Deb Armintor, who is also a professor at UNT, and tried to get council members to consider a resolution, but they weren’t interested, which led Seikel to form Decriminalize Denton as a separate organization to represent people around the city and not just students at the university.

Deb Armintor

Armintor said she ran on this issue and asked Seikel to be her campaign manager because she admired his work on this issue. She said cannabis is a plant a lot of people support, and an illegal substance with laws that are selectively enforced against low-income people and people of color. In Denton, she said Black men are far more likely to get arrested on marijuana charges than white men, even though both groups are equally likely to use it.

“Cannabis criminalization is one of the many injustices of the so-called criminal justice system, really a punishment system and not a justice system,” Armintor said. “People nationwide, statewide and in Denton get their lives ruined for small amounts of a drug that is safer than most over-the-counter medicines, whether for recreational use or to deal with PTSD and other physical and mental trauma. Cannabis is something that helps a lot of people.”

In February, Seikel joined with other Denton residents and began collecting signatures for a petition to request that city leaders de-emphasize the need to investigate and punish low-level cannabis offenders. It’s currently an unofficial policy of Denton police, but Seikel pointed out that it could change since Police Chief Frank Dixon will be leaving the Denton Police Department to become an assistant city manager.

Seikel said they needed just over 1,700 signatures to put the ordinance on the November ballot. But Denton council member Brian Beck said the ordinance “is not about legalization, as that’s outside of the city’s purview.”

“This is another example of the city leadership prioritizing spending on those efforts that contribute to the safety, well-being and quality of life of Dentonites, while de-emphasizing efforts that needlessly waste tax dollars better spent on other activities,” he said.

Campaign promises

In other words, it reflects what decriminalization could look like if President Joe Biden were to honor his campaign promise.

“I would legalize — I would decriminalize,” he told St. Louis’ KMOV-TV in March 2020. “… It should be changed to a Schedule II drug. We should move in a direction to make sure it’s not a criminal offense, it’s a civil offense. Any conviction at all for marijuana now or in the future or in the past, your record should be wiped clean. It’s not something that is going to send anybody to jail.”

This sentiment was shared by more than 3,000 Denton residents who signed the petition. Beck is also one of those supporters.

Brian Beck

“I also support it because traditionally, cannabis policing across the United States has shown a bias against people of color during investigation, prosecution, and sentencing and one of the city’s strategic goals is inclusivity and equity,” Beck wrote in an email Thursday to the Record-Chronicle.

Beck cautioned that the framework of the Texas Local Government Codes and home-rule city powers allows “some ambiguity in the degree to which council can influence cannabis enforcement policies.” He claimed the petition treads a fine line and also requires “some degree of acquiescence from the chief of police.”

“In circumstances like that, it may be better to more clearly show the will of Denton, not just in 4 or more of 7 councilors, but rather thousands of petitioners, or even tens of thousands of voters,” Beck continued.

The council members who are likely to oppose it are Jesse Davis, Chris Watts and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth. All three aren’t fans of telling police what to do, as they pointed out when they voted against the abortion rights resolution in late June.

Stevens said council’s inaction on this issue in the past is the reason his group “did not endorse candidates during the municipal election even though some co-opted our message for their own political benefit.”

One such candidate was Denton City Council member Brandon Chase McGee. Stevens said McGee campaigned on the issue of pot decriminalization, said police should not arrest people for misdemeanor levels of cannabis, and then at the June 28 council meeting told voters he and other council members couldn’t tell police what to do — before casting his vote in support of an abortion rights resolution, which does exactly that.

“I don’t have personal trust in allowing them [to decide what] is the best move for the people,” Stevens said.

Stevens claimed he spoke with Watts in detail about the ordinance. He said he wouldn’t call him an ally but pointed out that Watts was respectful and seemed interested and had a desire to allow people’s voices to be heard on this issue.

The Record-Chronicle contacted Watts but hadn’t heard back from him by late Thursday.

Decriminalize Denton also worries that if the council votes to make it an ordinance instead of allowing Denton residents to cast their votes, council members could come back later and change the ordinance. The group would rather the council send it to the November ballot box like Austin’s council did.

Of course, as Seikel discussed, if the ordinance passes council or by voters’ will, it will do nothing to help students who live on the UNT and Texas Woman’s University campuses or anyone caught with low-level cannabis by county sheriff’s deputies because of the different jurisdictions. He called it a “quagmire,” or what Texans would call “a mucked-up mess.”

“It is because the state will not pass legislation on this issue,” Seikel said. “It is clear that future organizing efforts will ultimately get this passed in November and then [begin] advocating to the university and county.”