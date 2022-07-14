ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Secret Service deleted text messages ahead of Jan. 6 riot, says IG

By Rebecca Beitsch, Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVDNk_0ggGBxsX00

( The Hill ) – The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified lawmakers that the U.S. Secret Service had deleted text messages on Jan. 5, 2021 and on the day of the Capitol riot itself after they had been formally requested by investigators.

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari wrote in a letter addressed to House and Senate Homeland Security committees, which was given to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioting, that text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 had been “erased as part of a device-replacement program,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Hill and first reported by The Intercept.

Huge pythons captured in Florida with lots of baby snakes

“The USSS erased those text messages after OIG requested records of electronic communications from the USSS, as part of our evaluation of events at the Capitol on January 6,” Cuffari continued.

The letter said DHS officials had told the OIG that the could not provide records directly to the inspector general until they were reviewed by lawyers.

“Second, DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys. This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House select committee, said that they had just received the letter and did not immediately know who deleted the text messages.

“Well, they were not clear as to how, they just know that they’re not there,” Thompson said.

“And we had asked them some time ago to look at it. So it didn’t come on the committee side, it came on the Homeland side. And this was their — it was a letter. I have not seen the report yet. So it’s concerning, obviously, and if there’s a way we can reconstruct the text … we will,” he added.

A spokesperson for the DHS Office of the Inspector General declined to delve into the letter when reached for comment by The Intercept.

“To preserve the integrity of our work and protect our independence, we do not discuss our ongoing reviews or our communications with Congress,” the spokesperson told The Intercept.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Secret Service for comment.

Speaking to CNN last month , Marc Short, a former chief of staff to former Vice President Pence, said he had contacted Secret Service ahead of the day of the Capitol riot.

“And I think with thousands of people descending upon Washington with hopes of a different outcome, I just thought it was important that they be alerted to that,” Short told the network. “But I didn’t have any specific intelligence, I did not have any knowledge the Capitol would be attacked the way it was.”

The Secret Service also came up during dramatic testimony to the Jan. 6 panel last month from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

She offered a second-hand account that Trump had tried to grab the steering wheel of the car he was in and tried to lunge at a member of Secret Service personnel after he was told he could not go to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Secret Service has denied that the altercation took place.

“The Secret Service has been cooperating fully with the select committee since its inception in spring of 2021 and we will continue to do so by responding formally and on the record to the committee regarding new allegations that surfaced in today’s testimony,” Secret Service said in a statement following her testimony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man reported missing found dead in Monroe Co. ATV crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of Colt Brantley has been located after an extensive search by friends, family and law enforcement. Sheriff Tom Boatwright says it appears Brantley was involved in an ATV accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Brantley struck a tree while riding a 2016 Kawasaki Brute Force.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
CNN

One question Trump keeps asking: When will the January 6 hearings end?

Former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the significance of the hearings by the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has regularly asked those around him in recent days when the televised hearings are going to end -- underscoring his private fixation on the damning revelations revealed by some of the committee's witnesses.
POTUS
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
CBS News

U.S. Secret Service members erased Jan. 5-6 texts after messages were requested, says watchdog

Members of the U.S. Secret Service erased text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after the Department of Homeland Security inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the agency's response to the assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter written by the inspector general to congressional leaders and obtained by CBS News.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee quickly showed a screenshot of text messages between Cassidy Hutchinson and Tony Ornato. We sharpened it for you.

But shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony, there were efforts to push back against the details she shared. The Secret Service indicated that Ornato, who's previously been interviewed by the select panel, was willing to testify under oath to dispute Hutchinson’s narrative. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a select committee member,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Secret Service#The Secret Service#National Security#The U S Secret Service#Dhs Inspector#House#Senate Homeland Security#Intercept#Usss#Oig
MSNBC

New details emerge on Trump’s call to a Jan. 6 witness

There were already questions about whether Team Trump was trying to pressure witnesses in the Jan. 6 investigation, but those concerns became even more serious this week, toward the end of the latest Jan. 6 committee hearing. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the bipartisan panel, explained from...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

Refusal by Republicans to hold Trump accountable has only led to more chaos

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... President Biden arrives in Israel on the first leg of his Middle East trip. ... The Jan. 6 committee reveals Donald Trump’s actions in summoning the protesters who would later attack the Capitol. ... Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., discloses that Trump also called a witness after the previous hearing — and that the contact has been referred to the Justice Department. ... Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly raises $13.6 million in the 2nd quarter in Arizona Senate. ... Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock announces haul of $17.2 million. ... And the conservative Americans for Prosperity launches $4 million-plus ad campaign.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy