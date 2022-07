EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to receive numerous reports from people of a phone scam. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says in a media release numerous people reported to the Sheriff’s Office they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. In the case of this phone scam, the scammer on the phone tells the person they “have a warrant for their arrest and in order to clear it up they should send money or gift cards.”

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO