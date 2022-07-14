Read full article on original website
Night into day
Light from greenhouses in South Delta turns night into day. A sub-committee of PRCAC is working to have Point Roberts declared a Dark Sky community. For more information, email PRCAC.comment@gmail.com.
Chamber proposes local works roster
Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu met via Zoom with Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce president Brian Calder and vice president Louise Mugar the morning of October 26. The discussion focused on a proposal to create a small works roster for Point Roberts. Calder explained the rationale behind the idea, including how it could help speed up provision of services and reduce project costs.
Green waste tops list of community concerns
The second of two town halls organized by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) to discuss the curbside trash pickup system attracted a larger crowd of around 25 people either in person or on Zoom then the first town hall that just 17 people attended, five of whom were PRCAC board members or media. The meetings were held at the Gulf Road community center on October 16 and October 22.
Candidate Q&A: Wa State Senator
The All Point Bulletin asked the candidates running for the 42nd Legislative District Senate seat about their top priorities, if elected, and why they believe they are the best candidate for north Whatcom County residents. The candidates provided written responses to the questions. Simon Sefzik. What are your top three...
2022 Whatcom County Green Waste Program
This summer’s Whatcom County green waste program in cooperation with Cando Recycling and Disposal ran every second Saturday over the course of three months for a total of six service days. It was scheduled on Cando staff’s days off to avoid conflict with regular trash collection service. Although the solid waste site was open the full hours as advertised at the beginning of the program, as the visitor count grew, along with the size of green waste loads, the facility was closed early on the days once capacity was reached. The advertisements placed by Whatcom County did indicate the hours of service would be dependent upon available capacity. While the program was limited to one green waste drop per property, people who owned several properties were able to visit as many times as they had a corresponding property.
Close call a reminder to check
As CO is colorless, odorless and tasteless, it is especially dangerous to individuals who are asleep. Since 2011, Washington state law requires new homes under construction to have a CO alarm to be installed outside of each sleeping area in the immediate vicinity of the bedroom, and on each level of the dwelling. Standard practice is to also install an alarm in the garage. The alarms must be hard-wired with a back-up battery and connected to other alarms so when one detector is set off, all the detectors sound the alarm as well. (In homes constructed before 2011, any work that requires a permit also triggers the requirement for CO alarms.)
Letters to the Editor – November
As a retired educator who worked in the Bellingham school district for most of my career, I have met many incredible students and families. One family stands out – a mother with four young children ages one to eight, who was fleeing domestic violence – living in their car on the north side of town.
Candidate Q&A: Whatcom County district court judge position 2
The All Point Bulletin asked candidates for Whatcom County’s district court judge position 2 seat about their qualifications ahead of the November 8 general election. The elected judge will serve four years in the non-partisan position. The candidates provided written responses to the questions. Gordon M. Jenkins. Gordon M....
Hospital board turns down extension request
A request by SuperTrack to extend the term of its contract with the Point Roberts hospital district was rejected by the board of commissioners at their regular meeting on October 12. SuperTrack is the medical services provider that operates the Point Roberts Clinic on Benson Road. Commissioners Stephen Falk and Sara Oggel voted against the motion while Noel Newbold voted in favor.
Margorie Jeanette Fleming
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Margi on September 27, 2022 in Bellingham, Washington. Margi is predeceased by her parents and husband Clark Fleming. She is survived by her son Brad Lawson (Vickie), stepchildren, Chris Fleming (Mindy), Carol Benson (Bob), and Cathy Hignite, her sister Irene Mason and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a great many friends.
Candidate Q&A: PUD commissioner
The All Point Bulletin asked the candidates running for Public Utility District No. 1’s third commissioner district about their top priorities, if elected, and how they will ensure the needs of north Whatcom County residents are met. The November 8 general election candidates provided written responses to the questions.
Whatcom County Council Roundup
Council authorized by consent in a 6-1 vote, with councilmember Ben Elenbaas opposed, to enter into an over $2.2 million agreement with Washington State Health Care Authority to establish an alternative 911-response team pilot program. The pilot program will assess whether sending behavioral health professionals rather than police officers to...
Crossings – November issue
Traffic into Point Roberts September 2022, with figures for 2021 following. September: Personal vehicles 48,588 (10,705); personal passengers 66,715 (13,810); pedestrians 610 (48); commercial 465 (129).
Don’t worry, be happy
Did your property assessment take a big jump for 2023? Are you worried that your property taxes will go up a similar amount? Don’t worry, be happy. Increases in property assessments and property taxes rarely go hand in hand together. How so?. The various government agency taxes that make...
