This summer’s Whatcom County green waste program in cooperation with Cando Recycling and Disposal ran every second Saturday over the course of three months for a total of six service days. It was scheduled on Cando staff’s days off to avoid conflict with regular trash collection service. Although the solid waste site was open the full hours as advertised at the beginning of the program, as the visitor count grew, along with the size of green waste loads, the facility was closed early on the days once capacity was reached. The advertisements placed by Whatcom County did indicate the hours of service would be dependent upon available capacity. While the program was limited to one green waste drop per property, people who owned several properties were able to visit as many times as they had a corresponding property.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO