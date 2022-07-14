ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, July 14

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

WDTV

Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local business held a dual celebration to recognize a couple of milestones. Middletown Tractor Sales ribbon cutting for their Buckhannon location also helped mark the John Deere dealership’s 70th anniversary. The Buckhannon store opened in February of 2020. Due to COVID the ribbon cutting...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Project to widen road near WVU approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has approved a bid for a major project to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion near West Virginia University in Morgantown. Much of the funding for the project comes from bond sales through Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The contract for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Business
WDTV

Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire in Clarksburg that happened earlier this week affected many people’s lives including one we spoke to. A fire that happened in Clarksburg early in the week is leaving residents without a home now. Sarah Koon lost almost everything in the apartment fire on West Pike Street. Now she is living with a friend and without a home of her own.
WDTV

Amphitheatre renovations at Davis & Elkins set to begin

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Leaders from Davis & Elkins College and the Randolph County community are coming together to bring new life to the College’s outdoor Amphitheatre and expand usage possibilities for the structure. Officials said work will soon begin on what will be named the Citizens Bank of...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Baby born on 7/11 in parking lot of Shinnston 7-Eleven

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A baby boy was born in the 7-Eleven parking lot in Shinnston on 7/11. Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, weighing six pounds and eight ounces while being 19 inches long. Her fiancée was driving her to the hospital when they had...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

McCabe, Cashin qualify for World Athletics Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Current Mountaineer Ceili McCabe and WVU alum Amy Cashin will represent their respective countries and the Gold and Blue this upcoming week at the World Athletics Championships. Both athletes qualified for the 3000-meter steeplechase. Heats begin on July 16 in Eugene, Ore., followed by the championship...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Beacon Wealth Management
WDTV

Virginia Burkhammer

Virginia Burkhammer, 76, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jane Lew while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Virginia was born in Copley on January 27, 1946, a daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie Riffle Goldsmith. On October 6, 1962, she...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

PCSO warns residents of latest scam

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent scam involving phone calls. Residents are receiving calls from a “Detective Stellars” claiming to be with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post. The scammers allegedly tell people...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Best Virginia prepares for TBT with exhibition game against WVU Tech

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia took on West Virginia Tech in this year’s exhibition game in preparation for TBT next weekend. John Flowers led the scoring with 21 points, Kevin James posted 16 and Devin Ebanks totaled 15. Best Virginia finished ontop 101-60 as the true score, the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Mother-daughter duo help homeless man beaten by strangers

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the beating of a homeless man in Randolph County, strangers are now stepping up to help. Emily and Cindy Demo have a long history of helping people out. The mother-daughter duo has been giving support to people and organizations in Randolph county through various...
NewsBreak
Economy
WDTV

Experts speak on fentanyl dangers following warnings from police

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this week, we shared a warning from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about fentanyl-laced money. The Sheriff’s Office said they just wanted to make the public aware about instances of this happening across the country. The post warns about fentanyl being folded up...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | July 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today has been a grayer day than the past few, with light, scattered showers since early this morning. We have gotten a few peeks of the sun this afternoon, but scattered shower activity will be continuing throughout tonight and tomorrow morning. As a result of the clouds and showers, temperatures in some areas stayed below 80 degrees, whereas others with less rain got a little higher, such as Buckhannon with a high of 86°. The “cooler” trend will continue tomorrow and Monday as cloudy and rainy conditions persist, with tomorrow’s highs similar to today’s, and Monday’s temperatures likely not surpassing 80 degrees for any of us. Thunderstorm activity will start to ramp up tomorrow afternoon, beginning very scattered in the early afternoon, but becoming a bit more widespread in the evening. These thunderstorms aren’t expected to be too severe; our main threat will be heavy rain, which will only pose a minor flooding concern for any area that sees multiple rounds of downpours. Flooding is more of a risk outside of our area in the south of the state due to the flooding they saw earlier in the week. There also is the potential for very isolated cases of wind damage. We’ll get a quick break from the activity overnight into Monday morning, but early in the afternoon we’ll get one last quick push of a line of non-severe thunderstorms along a cold front, which will be followed by light showers tapering off from the west to the east through Monday night. Tuesday will start with clouds, but will become sunnier as the day progresses. Temperatures will be on the rise, likely into the low 90s by Wednesday, and humidity will be increasing as well, so expect muggy conditions through the remainder of the week. Another chance of thunderstorms will come Wednesday night into Thursday, but calmer conditions will likely return for the start of next weekend.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

One person transported after crashing into utility pole

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole in Clarksburg. Crews were dispatched to the accident on Duff Ave. around 12:12 p.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was transported to the hospital. Their injuries...
CLARKSBURG, WV

