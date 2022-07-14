ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Love is Blind’ contestant sues Netflix, producers alleging low pay, ‘inhumane work conditions’

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NZcR_0ggFjLvG00
Netflix logo (Getty Images)

(WXIN) — A former contestant of the second season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” is suing Netflix and the show’s producers, according to a report by Variety.

The lawsuit was filed by Jeremy Hartwell who is alleging that “Love is Blind” producers consistently gave the cast alcohol but deprived them of food and water, all while allegedly paying rates lower than Los Angeles’ minimum wage.

Hartwell, a director at a mortgage company in Chicago, claims he “spent several days recovering from the effects of sleep deprivation, lack of access to food and water and copious amounts of alcohol that he was provided,” according to Variety.

According to the lawsuit, contestants should have been classified under California law as employees rather than independent contractors due to producers controlling the timing, manner, and means of their work.

According to Variety, producers paid a flat rate of $1,000 per week. Contestants allegedly were working up to 20 hours per day, seven days a week. If you do the math, that comes to as little as $7.14 per hour. The minimum wage in Los Angeles County is at least $15 per hour.

Variety reports that producers of the show “intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world,” said attorney Chantal Payton of Payton Employment Law, the firm representing Hartwell.

“This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

The suit seeks class-action status on behalf of all participants in the show and other non-scripted productions created by the defendants over the past four years. The suit also claims that the show’s contract required the contestants to agree that if they left before shooting was over, they would need to pay $50,000 in “liquidated damages.”

Variety reports that the suit alleges that the cast members “‘either have a genuine fear of retaliation and harm to their reputation for any resistance to the orders of those holding the purse strings or they aren’t aware of their rights’.”

Hartwell’s lawsuit is seeking unpaid wages in addition to financial compensation for missed meals and rest periods, plus monetary damages for unfair business practices and civil penalties for labor code violations.

Hartwell’s suit was filed in the Superior Court of California June 29. An initial status conference is set for September 16.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Indiana man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
WGN Radio

Illinois residents: Beware of new text scam

Secretary of State Jesse White , in a Friday news release, reminds residents to be on the alert for scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office or from “Illinois DMV” seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. White said there is a new round of...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
TVLine

Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28

Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhumane#Financial Compensation#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
WGN Radio

Man suing Bass Pro Shops over socks

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– A Webster County man is taking Bass Pro Shops to court over a pair of socks.  Kent Slaughter alleges the company’s claim of a lifetime warranty is false. The lawsuit, filed this month, said before, when someone would return Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks, Bass Pro would honor the lifetime warranty […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy