MLB Draft 2022: Druw Jones is the betting favorite to go No. 1, but sharps are all over Termarr Johnson for good reason

By Blake Schuster
 2 days ago
Betting on the Major League Baseball draft is a much different beast than putting a wager on who goes No. 1 in the NBA, NFL or NHL.

Unlike the latter leagues, where the consensus best prospect tends to be the top pick more often than not, MLB’s bonus pool complicates what would otherwise be pretty straightforward calculus for general managers.

The Athletic’s Melissa Lockard has one of the best explanations for how this works and why it matters:

In 2012, MLB rolled out a hard cap for draft bonuses as they pertained to the top-10 rounds in the draft. From then on, teams were given a draft bonus pool allotment that was the total of the slot values for all of their top-10 round picks. Teams can divide that bonus pool among those top-10 round picks however they choose to….

Since the advent of the bonus pool system, teams have gotten clever about how they approach their top-10 round selections. If a team believes it can select a first-round talent in a later round, it may select a player with its first-round pick who is willing to sign for under slot value to save money for the later pick.

That last section is absolutely crucial. And it’s why Druw Jones, the consensus best player in this year’s class, may not hear his name called when the Baltimore Orioles step up to the podium with the first pick on Sunday.

The Orioles would really pass on the top prospect?

In a word: Yes.

Because it means they can acquire more talent later in the draft with the money they save IF—and it’s a sizable if—Baltimore can convince the player they do take to sign for less than the assigned value of the No. 1 pick.

Orioles: $16,924,000

D-backs: $15,112,100

Mets: $13,955,700

Pirates: $13,733,900

Rockies: $13,660,700

Jones, the son of former five-time All-Star Andruw Jones, is the top ranked prospect by MLB, The Athletic’s Keith Law and ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel in their latest respective big boards. There is virtually no reason for him to accept anything below his slot value.

And the Orioles may still end up selecting him. They did, after all, pick catcher Adley Rutschman No. 1 overall in 2019 before handing him an $8.1 million bonus—the largest in baseball at the time. That pick is already paying dividends with Rutschman back-stopping a rebuilding Baltimore team to a surprising 45-44 record this year.

What do oddsmakers say about the No. 1 pick?

DraftKings Sportsbook believes Jones (-145) is going No. 1—but his line has seen some notable movement, and books have already been wrong three times this year with massive implications.

Jabari Smith Jr. was a surefire No. 1 pick in the NBA up until the moment Paolo Banchero went before him. Aidan Hutchinson was supposed to be a lock for No. 1 during the NFL draft before Travon Walker heard his name first. And just last week at the NHL draft, consensus favorite Shane Wright slid to No. 4 after Montreal took Juraj Slafkovský to kick things off.

There is no algorithm handicappers can use to get an edge during draft season. Not when information leaks as often as it does. It’s one of the only times books are reactionary in how they set lines.

Which is why it’s been wild to watch the odds at the top of the MLB draft twist and turn this week.

On Monday, Jones was -165 to go No. 1 at DraftKings. Before the day was over that line shifted to -145.

So if Jones isn't the No. 1 pick, who will the Orioles take?

This is where we have to follow the money and use what we learned from the NBA draft debacle.

While Jones’ odds have held firm atop the board, the action behind him has become increasingly chaotic. On Monday, Jackson Holliday held the second-best odds to go No. 1 at +250. As of Thursday, Holliday is +400.

In the meantime, high school infielder Termarr Johnson has jumped from +1000 on Monday to +250 Thursday, supplanting himself firmly with the second-best odds. And DraftKings already has a sizable liability on him going No. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xT2I_0ggFfzMS00

Ok, now explain it to me in English

An overwhelming amount bettors think the Orioles will get Johnson to sign below slot value and allow Baltimore to pay more for talent later in the draft.

More than 60 percent of the money wagered on the first pick has Johnson going No. 1 even though he’s only getting 28 percent of all bets placed on him at DraftKings.

While 29.3 percent of bettors have Jones going No. 1, that only accounts for 15 percent of the total money wagered.

The wild card here is Brooks Lee (+600), who is seeing nearly the same amount of action as Jones.

Take all of this for what its worth. Things change fast in front offices and even faster when it comes to betting. But following the money helped bettors nail the NBA, NFL and NHL drafts.

The streak may stay alive a little bit longer.

