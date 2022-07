AMES, Iowa — The Mosaic Company has joined the Iowa Soybean Research Center at Iowa State University as an industry partner. In this role, Mosaic provides financial support to the center, which will be leveraged with soybean checkoff funds from the Iowa Soybean Association to support soybean research at the university. Mosaic will also have a representative serving on the ISRC’s industry advisory council, which provides guidance on research needs and funding priorities for the center.

