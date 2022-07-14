4 under-the-radar Chargers players to watch during training camp: Offense

The Chargers boast one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, with notable players at every position.

However, a few have gotten little press coverage that will be worth keeping an eye out on when the team reports to training camp in a couple of weeks.

Here are four names on offense that should bring some intrigue as Los Angeles looks to build the 53-man roster.

RB Kevin Marks Jr.

The Chargers carried four running backs last year, and I think they will take the same approach this season. Larry Rountree, Joshua Kelley, and the other undrafted rookie RB, Leddie Brown, are all fighting for those two spots, with Austin Ekeler and rookie Isaiah Spiller being the locks. I believe Rountree is safe, given he was drafted last year and offers more special teams upside. For the final spot, I lean towards Marks. Marks left Buffalo as the No. 5 all-time leading rusher in yards (3,035), fifth in carries (667), and tied for third all-time in rushing touchdowns (33). He has the physical profile, is strong between the tackles, is very patient, and when he sees a lane open up, he has the burst to get down the field quickly.

TE Stone Smartt

The Chargers kept four tight ends to start the 2021 season, but in my initial projections, I have them rolling with just three. However, if the team takes the same approach as last year, Smartt, the undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion, draws plenty of intrigue to fill out the room after showing out at spring practices. Smartt, a former quarterback, dealt with an injury in 2021 but played eight games. He finished with 17 catches for 167 yards.

FB Zander Horvath

While the primary attention will be shifted to who will fill out the running back room, there will be another position battle in the backfield, as Horvath, the Chargers’ seventh-round pick, will compete with Gabe Nabers for the starting fullback job. Horvath is an enticing player, as his athleticism and strength show up on the football field in different areas. Horvath can make an impact as a runner, receiver, and blocker. Overall, his skill set could make him the replacement for Stephen Anderson as the team’s hybrid H-back.

WR Joe Reed

The Chargers have a polarizing trio comprised of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer. But the back end of the position room remains to be seen. Among the few who will be fighting for a spot is Reed, the team’s 2020 fifth-round pick. Reed had ankle surgery in September after a training camp injury last summer and spent the season on the practice squad injured list. Before that, Reed was the primary return man as a rookie, where he logged 21 kick returns for an average of 20.7 yards. He also took five handoffs for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown. Reed has tough competition with newly acquired DeAndre Carter competing for one of the final spots. But if Reed performs, his skillset as a gadget player capable of catching, running the football, and returning kicks could push him to make the 53-man roster.