ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

4 under-the-radar Chargers players to watch during training camp: Offense

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4LWx_0ggFZBo400

The Chargers boast one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, with notable players at every position.

However, a few have gotten little press coverage that will be worth keeping an eye out on when the team reports to training camp in a couple of weeks.

Here are four names on offense that should bring some intrigue as Los Angeles looks to build the 53-man roster.

RB Kevin Marks Jr.

The Chargers carried four running backs last year, and I think they will take the same approach this season. Larry Rountree, Joshua Kelley, and the other undrafted rookie RB, Leddie Brown, are all fighting for those two spots, with Austin Ekeler and rookie Isaiah Spiller being the locks. I believe Rountree is safe, given he was drafted last year and offers more special teams upside. For the final spot, I lean towards Marks. Marks left Buffalo as the No. 5 all-time leading rusher in yards (3,035), fifth in carries (667), and tied for third all-time in rushing touchdowns (33). He has the physical profile, is strong between the tackles, is very patient, and when he sees a lane open up, he has the burst to get down the field quickly.

TE Stone Smartt

The Chargers kept four tight ends to start the 2021 season, but in my initial projections, I have them rolling with just three. However, if the team takes the same approach as last year, Smartt, the undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion, draws plenty of intrigue to fill out the room after showing out at spring practices. Smartt, a former quarterback, dealt with an injury in 2021 but played eight games. He finished with 17 catches for 167 yards.

FB Zander Horvath

While the primary attention will be shifted to who will fill out the running back room, there will be another position battle in the backfield, as Horvath, the Chargers’ seventh-round pick, will compete with Gabe Nabers for the starting fullback job. Horvath is an enticing player, as his athleticism and strength show up on the football field in different areas. Horvath can make an impact as a runner, receiver, and blocker. Overall, his skill set could make him the replacement for Stephen Anderson as the team’s hybrid H-back.

WR Joe Reed

The Chargers have a polarizing trio comprised of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer. But the back end of the position room remains to be seen. Among the few who will be fighting for a spot is Reed, the team’s 2020 fifth-round pick. Reed had ankle surgery in September after a training camp injury last summer and spent the season on the practice squad injured list. Before that, Reed was the primary return man as a rookie, where he logged 21 kick returns for an average of 20.7 yards. He also took five handoffs for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown. Reed has tough competition with newly acquired DeAndre Carter competing for one of the final spots. But if Reed performs, his skillset as a gadget player capable of catching, running the football, and returning kicks could push him to make the 53-man roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PackerCentral

Packers Training Camp: Three Big Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When Aaron Rodgers walks on the field for the first practice of training camp on July 27, he’ll begin his 12th run at a second Super Bowl championship. A lot of things have derailed the Packers in past seasons. Sometimes, it was a porous defense. Sometimes, it was jaw-dropping meltdowns on special teams. Sometimes, it was the Rodgers-led offense. In 2021, it was the offense lobbing a can of gasoline onto the special teams dumpster fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
CASTAIC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star edge Damon Wilson announces top five schools

The Longhorns continue to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas added nearly a dozen recruits to its 2023 class. The group is currently rated No. 4 in the country, and there’s a realistic chance the Horns could finish within the top three when the recruiting period is done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Patriot Country

Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Special Teams

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and special teams prowess have been largely synonymous throughout the tenure of head coach Bill Belichick. However, the Pats typically proficient exemplary unit struggled a bit in 2021. From costly penalties to breakdowns in coverage, several factors contributed to New England’s special teams taking a step back last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the 2022 season using ESPN’s Football Power Index

As we move closer to the start of the college football season, we are beginning to see more predictions on how the Huskers will fare in 2022. ESPN’s Football Power Index, otherwise known as FPI, has released its win probabilities for each and every game of the 2022 college football season. The FPI was a system developed in 2013 to project the outcomes of games and season records based on various metrics. This year’s index predicts good things about the 2022 version of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, maybe too good. A new quarterback but one with experience, a defense that performed well...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Coastal Carolina#Radar#American Football#Marks#Pff College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where is Penn State ranked in Athlon Sports 1-131 NCAA football rankings?

Penn State is a bit of a tricky team to forecast in 2022. Or, at the very least, it is a program that appears to have a lack of consistency among prognosticators going into the new college football season this fall. It seems as though Penn State is generally being viewed as a top 25-worthy team but one thing most seem to agree on is that this is a program that has something to prove once again before being placed in any nationally relevant storylines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL’s top 12 outside cornerbacks

There are countless things to do in sports that are difficult. Hitting a baseball is certainly one of them, as I have been reminding my players all summer long. Another? Playing cornerback in the NFL. You have some of the world’s best athletes sprinting towards you, trying to juke you out of your cleats. And you are expected to match them stride-for-stride? Sure. And heaven forbid you many any sort of contact with them, otherwise you’ll see more yellow than Heinz Field during a Pittsburgh Steelers game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Meet the Detroit Lions: Offensive Line

HBO Max’s Hard Knocks premiere, featuring the Detroit Lions, is right around the corner. August 1st marks the date of episode one, so it’s important for Detroit Lions fans to dial in on the roster. While Hard Knocks is a great opportunity to get to know the team, we’ve put together a series of articles for the Detroit Lions superfans who want to know the roster heading into the show’s premiere. This article is dedicated to the Offensive Line.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where 5-star QB Dante Moore stands among highest-rated recruits in Ducks history

Earlier this month, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks picked up their biggest recruiting win of the offseason by landing five-star quarterback Dante Moore. He ranks as one of the best players in the 2023 class, and has thrown his name into the hat to be the No. 1 ranked QB in the class. We know where Moore stands among all-time QB commitments for Oregon — he unseated Ty Thompson as the highest-ranked QB in school history. But we wanted to broaden that scope and see how Moore stacks up against the best players to ever commit to the Ducks. That’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball roster will see several changes in next two days

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is mostly just ready to have this over with. The MLB Draft begins Sunday and several Arkansas players will be selected. Some of those players are underclassmen who could conceivably return to the Razorbacks, but likely won’t. Players like third baseman Cayden Wallace, pitcher Peyton Pallette and second baseman Robert Moore are among them.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Weekend News: Cowboys, Schultz can't agree, Prescott CPOE, backup OT battle

Until he wins big in the playoffs, Dak Prescott’s place among NFL quarterbacks will remain to be a hotly debated subject. Objectively though, he keeps finding himself ranking highly, including in the latest look back at the 2021 campaign. While he lost two of his top targets in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Prescott will still have CeeDee Lamb and, at least for one more year, TE Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy