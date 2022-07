By now, we’ve all seen the photos from the James Webb Telescope this week. The photos are stunning and now more than ever, people are becoming more open-minded to the fact that we’re not alone in this universe. According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope captured 48 individual galaxies at the same time in the photos. Even more profound? An astrophysicist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland estimates there are between 100 billion and 200 billion galaxies in our universe.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO