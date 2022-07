Being able to sit outdoors with friends and family is always a great time, but the setup and cleanup can be quite a chore. Not everyone has a large enough space to accommodate both people and furniture. Having to take out chairs and tables every time you need them could also be a considerable hurdle to an enjoyable day under the sun. That is the reason why there has been a rise in interest in modular or portable furniture, especially those that can be kept outdoors. In terms of function, Totem is such a type of solution that lets you save time and space in setting up a quick outdoor gathering, but it also does it in a creative way that makes its inactive form a great outdoor decoration as well.

