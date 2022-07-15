ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Embraces Tropical Vacation After Devin Booker Reunions

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner is getting some R&R after a busy month. The model shared several snapshots of her tropical vacation on July 14, giving fans an inside look at her relaxing retreat. Captioning a...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

Watch: Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News. Tristan Thompson is enjoying the Mediterranean as he prepares to be a father of four. The Chicago Bulls star was spotted holding hands with an unidentified woman while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on July 17. According to photos and video obtained by TMZ, Tristan was seen wearing a floral button up shirt, while the woman rocked a patterned midi dress.
NBA
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashians
E! News

The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Engaged to Ellen Decker After Hannah Brown Breakup

Jed Wyatt has given out his final rose. The Bachelorette alum announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend Ellen Decker in a heartwarming Instagram post on July 17. Alongside the good news, Jed shared a collection of photos of the proposal, which took place in an idyllic field at sunset. In one image, the singer can be seen grinning while down on one knee as Ellen covers her face with her hands in shock.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Road to Marriage

After 20 years together and two engagements, they are set to be legally known as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on July 16, putting them one step closer to being husband and wife. In the court filing, seen by...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy First Trailer for HBO's The Idol

Get ready to watch The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp's "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." That is the tag line for the upcoming six-episode HBO series The Idol, whose first trailer was released online July 17, a day after it was first screened during the singer's concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, one of his first shows on his After Hours Til Dawn tour.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Here’s What Alex Rodriguez Was Up to Amid Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding to Ben Affleck

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!. Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot and her ex Alex Rodriguez broke a sweat. Alex shared a look into what he's been up to since his ex-fiancée Jennifer tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16. So what's been on his agenda? The MLB star took to his Instagram Story one day after her wedding with a few clips of his workout at UCLA's Drake Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

See Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Cozy Up During Night Out With Friends

Watch: Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert. Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's relationship is heating up. The TikTok star, 18, and Travis Barker's son, 18, looked absolutely smitten as they enjoyed a recent night out with their close friends. In photos from their outing, shared on both Charli and Landon's Instagram Stories, the pair can be seen smiling and pressing their faces close together. Landon also included an image of himself with a red lipstick kiss pressed on his cheek.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The White Lotus Season 2: Watch Jennifer Coolidge Live Her Best Life on a Moped

Watch: Murray Bartlett Gushes Over Working With Jennifer Coolidge. Raise a glass of champagne, because we have your first look at The White Lotus season two. On July 18, HBO Max released a sizzle reel of all the new and returning shows heading to the streaming platform. Among the footage was a glimpse at the highly anticipated second season of The White Lotus.
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

196K+
Followers
48K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy