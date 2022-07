New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Much of the internet reacted in horror when former President Donald Trump confirmed he plans to run in 2024, but Alyssa Farah Griffin has found a silver lining in the announcement. Friday morning on The View, the guest co-host said that Trump's escalating reelection efforts indicate "the January 6 committee hearings are getting to him," as he suddenly seems eager to reclaim control of the narrative after months of laying low.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO