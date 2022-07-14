ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Bucs, Vikings among teams interested in Kyle Rudolph

By Daniel Valente
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings are among multiple teams interested in free-agent tight end Kyle Rudolph, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports. Rudolph spent the first...

Kyle Rudolph garnering interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, free agent TE Kyle Rudolph is receiving interest from “multiple teams”, including the Buccaneers and Vikings. (ESPN) Rudolph, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this offseason, will be entering his 12th training camp in a few weeks if he signs with a new team. Drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Rudolph has had varying degrees of fantasy success throughout a remarkably healthy 11-year career, having finished as a TE1 four times but finishing as a TE3 or worse four times as well. Rudolph, who will be playing at 32 years old this season, hasn’t offered fantasy relevancy since 2019, and that’s unlikely to change in 2022 regardless of where he signs. Currently ranked as the TE58 in FantasyPros ECR for PPR formats, Rudolph isn’t a player who needs to be rostered at this point in his career, even in the deepest formats.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Report: Schultz, Gesicki unlikely to strike long-term deals by tag deadline

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki are not expected to reach agreements on long-term contract extensions before Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schultz and Gesicki will earn $10.93 million each in 2022 if they play under the tag,...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Report: Bengals' Bates doesn't plan to report to camp or play on tag

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has no intention of reporting to training camp or playing the 2022 season under the franchise tag, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports. The Bengals placed the tag on Bates in March, and the two sides had until 4 p.m. ET Friday to reach a long-term extension. The 25-year-old has yet to sign his franchise tender.
CINCINNATI, OH

