Two Spirit Lake residents hurt in motorcycle crash

Two more attempted child abductions have taken place in recent days. The latest incident took place at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Windom’s east side, when a blue Ford sedan pulled up to an 11-year-old boy and told him to get inside his vehicle. The man reportedly grabbed the boy by the wrist and tried to pull him to the car, but the child managed to escape. The boy told police that at that point, the man sped away and went eastbound out of Windom on Cottonwood County 17. The boy described the man as being about six feet tall with dark-colored skin and tattoos on both arms. Additionally, at 9:09 p.m. Thursday in Jackson, a 7-year old girl was walking on North Sverdup Avenue when a vehicle reportedly approached her; the driver said he had free candy and asked her to get in the vehicle. The driver reportedly had short, dark hair and a beard and the vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly a dark blue car.

WINDOM, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO