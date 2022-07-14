ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Two Spirit Lake residents hurt in motorcycle crash

 4 days ago

Two Spirit Lake, Iowa individuals were seriously Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening on Iowa 86 just north of the Iowa-Minnesota border....

kiwaradio.com

UTV Passenger Receives “Substantial Injuries” In Rollover Accident Near Alvord

Alvord, Iowa — A passenger in a utility terrain vehicle was seriously injured in an accident near Alvord on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old male was driving a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle or UTV, going down a hill on private property in the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue just east of Alvord, when, according to deputies, he lost control of the side by side resulting in it rolling.
ALVORD, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Altercation Leads to Arrests of Two Storm Lake Men Over the Weekend

An altercation in which one individual tried to run over another individual with a vehicle early this past Saturday morning led to the arrests of two Storm Lake men. At approximately 2am this past Saturday, Storm Lake Police responded to the 800 block of Ontario Street regarding two 911 calls in the area. Witnesses directed officers towards two individuals who were involved in an altercation prior to officers arrival.
STORM LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Archaeological Dig In NW Iowa Uncovers Items Possibly From Spirit Lake Massacre

(Spirit Lake, IA) — An archaeological dig in northwest Iowa has uncovered some items that are possibly from the Spirit Lake Massacre of 1857. State Archaeological Director John Doershuk supervised the four-week project. He says diggers found a gun flint that is exactly the type of weaponry that would have been used at that time. About three dozen settlers were killed in the battle with members of the Dakota tribe. Abbie Gardner was taken captive and released for a ransom a few months later. One student found a silver dime minted in 1899 – about the time Gardner had moved back to the area to live.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
myradioworks.net

Two additional child abduction attempts reported in region

Two more attempted child abductions have taken place in recent days. The latest incident took place at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Windom’s east side, when a blue Ford sedan pulled up to an 11-year-old boy and told him to get inside his vehicle. The man reportedly grabbed the boy by the wrist and tried to pull him to the car, but the child managed to escape. The boy told police that at that point, the man sped away and went eastbound out of Windom on Cottonwood County 17. The boy described the man as being about six feet tall with dark-colored skin and tattoos on both arms. Additionally, at 9:09 p.m. Thursday in Jackson, a 7-year old girl was walking on North Sverdup Avenue when a vehicle reportedly approached her; the driver said he had free candy and asked her to get in the vehicle. The driver reportedly had short, dark hair and a beard and the vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly a dark blue car.
WINDOM, MN
nwestiowa.com

Alton man arrested on several warrants

ALTON—A 44-year-old Alton man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on Sioux County warrants for assault, disorderly conduct, accessory after the fact, obstructing prosecution or defense and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from him being observed running into an...
ALTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa man to spend a decade in prison for fatal drunk-driving crash

SIOUC COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man will spend a decade behind bars for his role in a drunk-driving crash that killed a bicyclist last fall. 28-year-old Seth DeJong was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide by vehicle. He was behind the...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for eluding, OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 31-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony; possession of an open container of alcohol; failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way; unsafe passing; speeding; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
ORANGE CITY, IA
more1049.com

Spencer Man Hurt In Dickinson County Crash

Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Iowa pair critically injured in Jackson County motorcycle crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border. The Minnesota State Patrol...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Arrested for theft, probation violation

PAULLINA—A 40-year-old Paullina man was arrested about 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of fifth-degree theft and violation of probation. The arrest of Joshua William Stanley for fifth-degree theft stemmed from a report of a 55-gallon barrel of specialty aluminum piece metal stolen from an acreage near Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Female jailed for theft, booze under age

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 4:40 p.m. Friday, July 15, on charges of third-degree theft, interference with official acts and possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Ann Severson stemmed from an investigation of a theft earlier in the day at a...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Attempted child abductions in Windom, Jackson

Suspect vehicle in an attempted abduction in Jackson, MN. Windom police are asking the public to remain vigilant after an attempted child abduction. The incident happened at approximately 2:25 p.m. Friday on East Hill. Police say an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike when a blue, four-door Ford sedan pulled...
WINDOM, MN
kiwaradio.com

Contractor Striking Gas Line Causes Evacuation Of Four Downtown Sheldon Businesses

Sheldon, Iowa — Four downtown Sheldon businesses were evacuated after a contractor struck a gas line in the central business district. According to Sheldon Fire Company Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Third Avenue a little after 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, July 15th. He says a utility contractor doing some underground work had struck an abandoned natural gas service line in the alley between Eighth Street and Ninth Street, behind the old print shop building.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for hitting wife

ORANGE CITY—A 72-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Mark Edmund Plendl stemmed from him calling to report he had assaulted his wife at their residence...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Sibley Man Arrested On Abuse Charges

Sibley, IA (KICD) — A Sibley man is facing several counts of felony abuse charges. 32 year old Mitchel Duskin was arrested last Tuesday on five counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse. The criminal complaints filed against Duskin on May 18th claim he abused an underage family member on...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
OCHEYEDAN, IA

