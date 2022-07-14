ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaking Irish: Fáilte Montana Festival

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of Irish Studies in the West is taking over Missoula’s popular Celtic Festival and rebranding it as Fáilte Montana Festival. The festival, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Caras Park, will feature Irish and Irish/Americana fusion music, dancers, games, local food vendors, beer/hard seltzer/wine, and Irish/Celtic-themed...

