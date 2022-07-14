July can be as hot as blue blazes!

Heat Exhaustion signs and symptoms to be aware of:

• Heavy Sweating

• Feeling weak and or confused

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Cold clammy skin

• Fast and weak heartbeat

Heatstroke Symptoms, a life-threatening condition, may include:

• Lack of sweating

• Confusion, disorientation, staggering

• Red, hot, dry skin

• Throbbing Headache

• Nausea & Vomiting

• Rapid Heartbeat

• Rapid, Shallow breathing

If a Heat Stoke is suspected, call 911 immediately!

• Move to a cooler location

• Do not give fluids

• May apply cool water to the skin while waiting for the ambulance

If you notice that you or a loved one is experiencing heat exhaustion, get out of the heat. Lie down and loosen any tight-fitting clothing. Apply cool cloths to your face or wet your clothing. Sip water or an electrolyte replenishing drink such as Pedialyte. If there is vomiting and it does not stop, go to the emergency room.

As with anything else, the best treatment is prevention. Limit your time outside in the hottest part of the day, between noon and 3 pm. Try to accomplish outside chores early in the morning or later in the evening. Men are 5 times more likely to have heat-type injuries than women, often while on the job.

Wear loose-fitting light-weight clothing and cover your head and the back of your neck with a hat or cotton cloth. Use plenty of sunscreen to avoid sunburn.

Men, a ball cap will not protect your ears. The top of men’s ears is the number one place to find skin cancer. If you notice skin changes, a callous or a sore that is not healing, show your primary care provider.

Stay hydrated.It is so easy to become dehydrated. Here are some signs of dehydration:

• Dry Mouth

• Headache

• Constipation

• Muscle cramps

• Infrequent urination

• Chapped lips

• Deep furrows on your tongue

• Sunken eyes

• Low blood pressure resulting in feeling dizzy when you stand up

• Having fuzzy thinking or being cranky

E ating Your Medicine

When it is hot, standing in front of a hot oven is not much fun. Here are some summer meal ideas that are healthy and easy on the budget.

Fresh fruit in season is often on sale, or ask a farmer if they have extra produce to sell and be willing to pick it yourself early in the morning, of course. My blackberries are lovely this year. Add the fresh fruit to Greek yogurt and a smidgen of honey for a healthy meal full of antioxidants and gut-healthy probiotics. Local honey is a great natural immune booster. No cooking involved!

Boil some local farm-fresh eggs and make egg salad. You can decrease the Mayo by using half Greek yogurt and a little mustard. Add celery and green onion or leave plain and eat with fresh raw veggies. Egg salad is a great healthy source of protein and can stay good in the fridge for 5 days. I keep mine in the back of the refrigerator, where it is the coolest.

Tuna salad is another no-cook meal and can be served on top of a traditional salad with plenty of cherry tomatoes, just now ripening in Adams County.

Google Tabbouleh, a fresh salad made with beans and whole grains, is a complete meal that is inexpensive, healthy, and stays good in the refrigerator for a week. You can make it using the ingredients you have on hand or with what is on sale.

Soups can add fluid to the diet and are tasty on cool evenings. They can be put together in the morning in a slow cooker and ready by supper time. Soup beans are good any time of year, and the cornbread can be made like pancakes in a skillet.