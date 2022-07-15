ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Chipmaker TSMC's shares jump after quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMArT_0ggF9pqh00

TAIPEI, July 15 (Reuters) - TSMC (2330.TW) shares jumped 3.7% on Friday outperforming the broader market (.TWII), after the Taiwanese chipmaker announced forecast-beating second-quarter profit, with analysts buoyant on the firm's outlook despite some downside concern.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted on Thursday a 76.4% leap in profit for the April-June period of 2022, to T$237.0 billion ($7.92 billion). read more

It said it was "highly confident" about its long-term prospects, though also signalled cooling demand from consumer electronics customers who it expects to reduce chip stockpiles over the next few quarters into 2023.

The market has been wary of a possible chip glut due to slowing consumer demand and soaring inflation, especially after Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) last month said a chip shortage in some sectors was quickly turning into a glut.

TSMC's earnings are likely to ease some of those worries for now.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan said TSMC acknowledging the downturn was a "positive start", expecting the chipmaker's stock price to move up modestly in the near term.

"But confirmation of downturn from other semi companies in this earnings season is necessary for a definitive clearing event."

TSMC's shares are still down around 20% so far this year, in line with broader local market, as investors worry Taiwan's export-dependent economy will be hit by inflation and slowing consumer demand in China, the United States and Europe.

Morningstar analysts said they believed Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) increased allocation to TSMC would have cushioned the impact of most of the overall softened demand for the next 12 months.

"We note that the duo has contracted TSMC as their primary foundry (if not sole) for most of 2023's consumer products because of low production yields at Samsung" Electronics Co Ltd .

Taiwan's benchmark index closed up 0.8% on Friday.

($1 = 29.9410 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Meta's valuation is so low that it may not take much for an earnings-driven bounce. There's a lot of value in NXP's top automotive chip supply operation. Qualcomm is being affected by consumer spending trends, but it's still growing fast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Domino's is looking to get back to growth after a rare stumble last quarter. Boston Beer might have more bad news to report about Truly hard seltzer sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Person
J.p. Morgan
Reuters

Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
WORLD
Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks With Dividend Yields of 4.1% or Better

When selecting high-yield dividend stocks for your portfolio, riding the coattails of the world's most respected investor can be a winning strategy. Chevron is an oil and gas giant that currently offers a juicy 4.1% yield, and high oil prices will help the payout rise further. U.S. Bancorp is a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down Over 80% That Could Turn Around in the Second Half of 2022

Affirm faces growing competition, but its deals with Amazon and Shopify set it apart. DocuSign stock lost its shine as pandemic restrictions eased, but it's building for the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#China Taiwan#Chipmaker Tsmc#Taiwanese#Apple Inc#Micron Technology Inc
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Increasing His Bets Big-Time in These 3 Sectors

Buffett has been practically unstoppable since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Through the first six months of 2022, Buffett and his investing team have concentrated their investments in a trio of sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Intuitive Surgical Stock Continue to Dominate?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Is growth on the horizon for Intuitive Surgical...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks You Can Buy Today

Devon Energy led the industry's shift toward oil-fueled variable dividend payments. Pioneer Natural Resources offers a monster yield these days. Diamondback Energy is returning even more cash to shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

Dividend stocks have a rich history of outperforming their non-paying peers. These three rock-solid income stocks can be counted on to provide superior payouts for a long time to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Investors Should Buy the Dip on These 2 FAANG Stocks

Apple's business continues to impress, but its stock price has been tied up in the latest broader market sell-off. Meta Platforms is tackling short-term headwinds, but its long-term business trajectory remains unaltered. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Reuters

Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Fears of a potential economic slowdown are clouding the outlook for value stocks, which have outperformed broader indexes this year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Once a key driver of global venture activity, fintech investment slows around the world

Worth around a fifth of all venture dollars invested last year, fintech startups raised nearly unfathomable sums of capital but with good reason. While companies around the world turned to software during the pandemic to ensure that they could keep operating, accelerating the digital transformation, there has been analogous work going on in the consumer world.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy