An earthquake shook the San Bernardino County area right in the middle of lunchtime Thursday.The magnitude-3.3 quake struck at 12:30 p.m., about 6 miles east-northeast of Lytle Creek, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a magnitude-2.9 aftershock about an hour later.The lunchtime quake follows a series of similar-sized temblors that struck near the Salton Sea just before noon. The San Bernardino earthquake, however, struck a much more populated region, and "Did You Feel It?" reports came in from Rancho Cucamonga, Mt. Baldy, Wrightwood, Fontana, Ontario, even Riverside. People also reported feeling the earthquake as far as Carson and Burbank in Los Angeles County, and Newport Beach in Orange County.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

LYTLE CREEK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO