LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week Covenant Children’s had a diabetes camp at Spirit Ranch, for kids ages five to 15. The camp was previously held by American Diabetes Association until the branch in West Texas was cut due to COVID. Brittany Ayola, the manager at PICU Covenant Children’s, decided that this camp experience was too important to not continue. Brittany has type one diabetes herself, so showing the children that they were not alone was important.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO