ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Suspended commissioner Sammie Sias suffers setbacks in pretrial motions rulings

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj1NJ_0ggEvp6Z00

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Suspended commissioner Sammie Sias came to federal court to mount a defense of the charges he is facing, laughing off questions about not going to trial.

“Commissioner any thoughts this morning, are you going to plea, Sias  laughs”.

On August 8th of 2019 Agents raided Sias home in search of evidence, questioning him on tape for three hours.

His attorneys making a motion to allow some of those statements he made during the raid to be entered as evidence during the trial.

But The court today ruling the exculpatory statements Sias made to the FBI, will not be allowed as evidence.

The US attorneys making the case that Sias only wanted the statements in to avoid testifying on his own behalf and facing cross examination.

Commission unsure of next step with now vacant seat

Sias is also accused is destroying documents concerning the use of city sales tax money at the Jamestown Community Center.

In court US attorneys said Sias destroyed computer files labeled with names like SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) document.

The court ruling against Sias attorneys who wanted the government to be prevented from introducing SPLOST evidence at trial.

Saying Sias has not been charged with any crime concerning the misuse or stealing of SPLOST  money from Jamestown.

Sias has maintained his innocence of stealing sales tax money, but the case against him is what he allegedly did after the federal government began investigating.

Former commissioner Sammie Sias back in court

The trial is scheduled to begin July 26th with jury selection and opening arguments -on that day-.

US attorneys in court say they expect their case to last two to two and a half days. Defense lawyers say their case will be about the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham wasn’t seeking to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his lawyers said in a federal court filing.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

13-year-old arrested for GameStop Armed Robbery, charged as an adult

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed robbery in Augusta Saturday afternoon. It took place around 2:45 pm at GameStop on Deans Bridge Road. Victims stated that an unknown subject was wearing a hoodie and mask, presented a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. That suspect has been identified […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury, while several Georgia Republicans already subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted. The developments underscore the accelerating nature of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation and the key decisions that may lie ahead for prosecutors who for more than a year have been scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo his election loss in Georgia. Jeff...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Setbacks#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy