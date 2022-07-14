ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Neighbors react to search of missing Burke County man

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSu2G_0ggEvoT400

BURKE Co. (WJBF)- “It’s just scary that we’re here due to the circumstances and it was just so close” said Alisha Marshall, live in Waynesboro.

A well known man in the community, Simon Powell went missing just over six years ago now the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for his body near a pond on Ponderosa road just outside of Augusta.

Alisha Marshall says she’s known Simon Powell and his family for years.

“Actually I had no idea this pond was here I remember when it first happened when they did find his truck that was shocking as well but just to be so close it’s devastating”

Jessica Ahliel says she also knew Powell and his wife, she says she was shocked when she realized they are searching for Powell in her neighborhood.

Woman charged with Murder in Simon Powell disappearance, search for body underway

“It’s just one of those moms wear hits really close to home and this is really too close and my kids walk up and down the street they don’t pretty much go down that way but I tell them go down to the  cul de sac come back because it’s right here “said Jessica Ahliel, lives nearby.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old Stacey Welch in connection to Powell’s case.

They say their interview with her, along with leads from the community, have been key.

“Our investigators have paid attention to details and have worked really hard to get her to admit some responsibility” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams

“It’s a lot really fast news that I just got today so I don’t know very uncomfortable that’s how I feel” said Ahliel

Sheriffs Williams says they are making other arrests and there is still a reward of $30,000 out for anyone who has information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Missing Augusta man located

#UPDATE: The RCSO says that Willie Walker Roland has been located and is safe. Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland. Roland was last seen on Thursday, July 14th around 10:00 AM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burke County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Burke County, GA
City
Augusta, GA
Waynesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Waynesboro, GA
WJBF

Second day of search continues for Simon Powell’s body

BURKE Co. (WJBF)- “The rain yesterday didn’t help anything but the ponds are usually you know they’re there silty on the bottom and then when you stir it up when you put people in the pond and the silt stirs up it just makes visibility very difficult” said Captain J.W. Wyldes. It is now day […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies resume search for body of missing man Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies and divers resumed the search for the remains of missing man Simon Powell today. The search comes after an arrest in the disappearance and murder of Powell who’s been missing for six years. Crews were back out at 7 a.m. Friday morning...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Burke Co
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants. The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning about a theft in Augusta. Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning about a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway:. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Search for Man Missing for Six Years Continues

Information obtained from a woman who was arrested earlier this week in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Burke County man led officials to search a remote area Thursday for his body. Simon Powell’s body was never found after he disappeared in 2016 and the case had never...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after an arrest in the disappearance and murder of a man who’s been missing for six years, authorities on Thursday were at a property in Burke County looking for the victim’s remains. Deputies are looking for Simon Powell’s body in a wooded...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two weeks since Augusta Commission member Catherine Smith McKnight held a news conference in front of the Fox Den Apartments, calling for more safety measures in the area. It’s in a part of Augusta off Wrightsboro Road clustered with apartment complexes that tend...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 inmates die within 2 days at jails in the CSRA

EDGEFIELD, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy is scheduled Friday for an Edgefield County jail inmate who died Thursday – the second case jail death this week in the CSRA. The Edgefield County inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. The inmate was...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Augusta man found guilty in grisly murder of roommate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced Maurice Ladell Jenkins has been found guilty of Felony Murder after beating and shooting his roommate. In May of 2018, Joaquin Ruiz-Figueroa, the victim, got into an altercation with his roommates, Keith Andrew Kearney and Maurice Jenkins. Both Jenkins and Kearney savagely beat the victim […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

One injured in Washington County shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Parsons Crossing area of Washington County off of Bartow Road. According to a Facebook post, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot but a suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with any information is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street. There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Capt. Eric...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton man charged in Hardeeville armed robbery

A Hampton man was arrested July 5 after an armed robbery near a Hardeeville motel in which two victims were struck by a pistol, according to police. Joseph Smoaks, III, 30, was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy