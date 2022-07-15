Meet the Fairest of the Fair contestants

The annual Anderson County Fair, billed as the "6 Best Days of Summer," begins on Monday and the Fairest of the Fair competitions will be held Monday night and Tuesday night.

According to the Fair website, the Princess, Junior and Senior competitions will be held at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Monday, respectively. Tuesday night is the night for the Mini, Tiny and Little Miss contests at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., respectively. The contests will be held at the Underwood-McRae Pavilion at the Anderson County Fairgrounds off Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

The following information on the contestants and photos were provided by the contestants and Fair officials. The submitted information was edited for space.

Mini Miss Fairest of the Fair (Ages 4-5)

Saylor Grace Boone

Saylor is the daughter of Alex and Shastina Boone of Powell. She is 5 and will attend kindergarten at Lake City Elementary School.

Raigan Emree Boshears

Raigan is the daughter of Kelly N. Boshears of Oliver Springs. She is 4.

Claire Elizabeth Brown

Claire is the daughter of Adam and Brittany Brown of Oak Ridge. She is 5 and will attend first grade at Linden Elementary.

AnnaLou Justine Disney

Lou Lou is the daughter of Marcus and Courtney Gray of Rocky Top. She is 4 and attends Kiddie Kare Daycare.

Emmaline Kay Hope

Emmaline is the daughter of Kristopher and Randi Hope of Clinton. She is 5 and will attend kindergarten at Grand Oaks Elementary.

Bristol Ray Ingram

Bristol is the daughter of Phillip and Brielle Ingram of Heiskell. She is 5 and will attend kindergarten at Fairview Elementary.

Ayla Wai Jeffries

Ayla is the daughter of Yancey and Jeanette Jeffries of Oak Ridge. She is 4 and will attend pre-K at Oak Ridge Preschool.

Zayne Maison Land

Zayne is the daughter of JT and Kristen Land of Knoxville. She is 4 and will attend pre-K at Claxton Elementary.

Jaylyn Rae Lee

Jaylyn is the daughter of Jon and Jordan Lee of Clinton. She is 4.

Bristol Monroe Miller

Bristol is the daughter of Gabriel and Channing Miller of Oak Ridge. She is 4.

McKenna Blake Nicely

McKenna is the daughter of Chad and Kristan Nicely of Oak Ridge. She is 4 and will attend pre-K.

Adelynn Delaine Rutherford

Addy is the daughter of Kelby Atchley, Marissa Rutherford, and Alan Brown of Clinton. She is 5 and will attend kindergarten at South Clinton Elementary.

Gracelyn Lorae Vaught

Gracie is the daughter of Gregory Vaught and Jessica Shuttera of Oak Ridge. She is 5 and will attend first grade at Willow Brook Elementary.

Hadley Reeves Wilson

Hadley is the daughter of Jeremy and Cheyene Wilson of Clinton. She is 5 and will attend first grade at Norris Elementary.

Tiny Miss Fairest of the Fair (Ages 6-7)

Kenna Star Chavis

Kenna is the daughter of Kenny and Vanessa Chavis of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend second grade.

Delainah Rae Coapman

Delainah is the daughter of Daniel and Faith Coapman of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend second grade at Clinton Elementary School.

Morgen Brennecke Lo’ihi’aloha French

Morgen is the daughter of Joe and Kelly French of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend first grade at Clinton Elementary School.

Ayriana McKinzeigh Hogan

Ayriana is the daughter of Michael Hogan and Ashley Latella of Clinton. She is 6 and will attend Dutch Valley Elementary.

Paisley Lynn Ooten

Paisley is the daughter of John and Whitney Ooten of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend second grade at Clinton Elementary.

Sophie Lara Rios

Sophie is the daughter of Gorgonio and Emily Rios of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend second grade at Clinton Elementary School.

Janessa Nicole Rush

Janessa is the daughter of Jason Rush and Brittany Craig of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend second grade at South Clinton Elementary.

Kyleigh Faith Sartin

Kyleigh is the daughter of Chris Sartin and Shannon Ottinger of Clinton. She is 6 and will attend kindergarten at Clinton Elementary.

Graelynn Elizabeth Tipton

Graelynn is the daughter of Jason and Susan Tipton of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend second grade at Clinton Elementary School.

Emma Diane Watson

Emma is the daughter of Joseph and Kassie Watson of Clinton. She is 7 and will attend second grade at Norris Elementary.

Little Miss Fairest of the Fair (Ages 8-9)

Rileyann Paige Bailey

Rileyann is the daughter of Coty and Sasha Bailey of Clinton. She is 9 and will attend fourth grade at Clinton Elementary.

Celeste Julianna Chandler Clevenger

Celeste is the daughter of Lloyd and Kathleen Clevenger of Clinton. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Clinton Elementary.

Montgomery Ann Goins

Montgomery is the daughter of Trey and Racheal Bingham of Heiskell. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Norris Elementary.

Dixie Lane Hatfield

Bella is the daughter of Corey and Bethany Hopson of Clinton. She is 8 and will attend fourth grade at Dyllis Springs Elementary.

Willow Grace Hevel

Willow is the daughter of Kerry Hevel and Tabitha Sharp of Clinton. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Clinton Elementary.

Sophia Danielle Hughett

Sophia is the daughter of Dylan Hughett and Brielle and Phillip Ingram of Heiskell. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Fairview Elementary.

Natalie Morgan Ingram

Natalie is the daughter of Phillip and Brielle Ingram and Halie and Eric Melton of Clinton. She is 9 and will attend fourth grade.

Addisyn Marie Lindsay

Addi is the daughter of Jerry and Savannah Lindsay of Oak Ridge. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Linden Elementary.

Madilyn Vay Mclemore

Madi is the daughter of Shaun and Natasha Mclemore of Clinton. She is 8 and will attend third grade.

Addisyn Nichole Phillips

Addie is the daughter of Cody and Shelby Phillips of Rocky Top. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Lake City Elementary.

Averie Michelle Roach

Averie is the daughter of Jody Roach and Lelar Roysden of Clinton. She is 9 and will attend fourth grade at Andersonville Elementary.

Olivia Delane Salyers

Olivia is the daughter of James and Tierra Salyers of Clinton. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Clinton Elementary.

Skylee Marie Shepard

Skylee is the daughter of Adam and Amy Hennessy of Caryville. She is 8 and will attend third grade at Lake City Elementary.

Amelia Grace Tomb

Amelia is the daughter of Blair and Kathy Tomb of Clinton. She is 9 and will attend fourth grade at Clinton Elementary.

Hadley Kate Webb

Hadley Kate is the daughter of Jeremy and Holly Webb of Clinton. She is 9 and will attend fourth grade at Clinton Elementary School.

Princess Fairest of the Fair (Ages 10-12)

Te’a Brooke Baird

Te’a is the daughter of Martin and Roxana Baird of Oak Ridge. She is 12 and will attend seventh grade at Jefferson Middle School.

EmmaGrace Shelby Bridges

EmmaGrace is the daughter of Dan and Charlotte Bridges of Rocky Top. She is 11 and will attend seventh grade at Lake City Middle School.

Annabella Lynn Fields

Bella is the daughter of Victoria Buchanan and Hollie and James Fields of Oak Ridge. She is 11 and will attend sixth grade at Jefferson Middle School.

Gracie Brooklyn Fisher

Gracie is the daughter of Stephen Fisher and Cody Brooks of Clinton. She is 12 and will attend seventh grade at Jefferson Middle School.

Mason Cruz Goins

Cruz is the daughter of Trey and Racheal Bingham of Heiskell. She is 10 and will attend fifth grade at Norris Elementary.

Memphis Sue Goins

Memphis is the daughter of Trey and Racheal Bingham of Heiskell. She is 12 and will attend seventh grade at Norris Middle School.

Brooke Madison Halford

Brooke is the daughter of Chad and Mandy Halford of Clinton. She is 12 and will attend seventh grade at Webb School of Knoxville.

Reece Makenna Hollifield

Reece is the daughter of Dustan and Dana Hollifield of Clinton. She is 12 and will attend seventh grade at Clinton Middle School.

Mckenzie Summer Lawson

Mckenzie is the daughter of Jason Cleland and Emily Parfitt of Clinton. She is 11 and will attend fifth grade at Clinton Elementary.

Piper Jean Linthicum

Piper is the daughter of Chad and Tara Linthicum of Oak Ridge. She is 10 and will attend fifth grade at Jefferson Middle School.

Adeline Elizabeth Queener

Adeline is the daughter of Josh and Lauren Queener of Clinton. She is 10 and will attend fifth grade at Clinton Elementary.

Addison Paige Schaefer

Addison is the daughter of Michael and Wendy Schaefer of Oak Ridge. She is 10 and will attend fifth grade at Robertsville Middle School.

Kyndall Chanelle St. Hill

Kyndall is the daughter of Neal and Brianna Kenebrew of Oak Ridge. She is 12 and will attend seventh grade at Jefferson Middle School.

Karleigh Stricker

Karleigh is the daughter of Amy and Adam Hennessy and Timothy and Kelsey Stricker of Caryville. She is 10 and will attend fifth grade at Lake City Elementary.

Mary Ellen Wood

Emmy is the daughter of Jason and Maleia Wood of Clinton. She is 11 and will attend eighth grade at Clinton Elementary.

Leia Isabella Wyrick

Leia is the daughter of Jeffrey and Michelle Wyrick of Clinton. She is 12 and will attend seventh grade at Clinton Middle School.

Lauren Elizabeth Wyrick

Lauren is the daughter of Jeffrey and Michelle Wyrick of Clinton. She is 10 and will attend fifth grade at Clinton Elementary.

Junior Fairest of the Fair (Ages 13-15)

Jocelyn Caroline Amos

Jocelyn is the daughter of Jonathan and Megan Amos of Clinton. She is 13 and will attend her freshman year at Anderson County High School.

Miarrah Lee Baylis

Mia is the daughter of Trevelle Baylis and Allison and Adrian Hall of Clinton. She is 15 and will attend her junior year at Clinton High School.

Anna Jane Berven

Anna is the daughter of Matt and Samantha Berven of Oak Ridge. She is 13 and will attend her freshman year at Oak Ridge High School.

Savannah Aleece Brown

Savannah is the daughter of Ben and Tanya Brown of Clinton. She is 15 and will attend her sophomore year at Clinton High School.

Zion Zaelynn Elmore

Zion is the daughter of Isaiah Elmore and Denisha N. Cox of Oak Ridge. She is 13 and will attend eighth grade at Robertsville Middle School.

Brooklin Marie Wilkerson

Brooklin is the daughter of Larry and Chasity Wilkerson of Andersonville. She is 14 and will attend her freshman year at Anderson County High School.

Shae Marie York

Shae is the daughter of John and Jamie York of Jacksboro. She is 14 and will attend her freshman year at Clinton High School.

Senior Fairest of the Fair (Ages 16-20)

Maison Leslie Farley

Maison is the daughter of Mike and Traci Farley of Clinton. She is 16 and will attend her junior year at Anderson County High School.

Autumn Brooke Hill

Autumn is the daughter of James and Kim Hill of Clinton. She is 18 and will attend the University of Tennessee.

Jazleigh Blake Latella

Jazleigh is the daughter of Michael Hogan and Ashley Latella of Clinton. She is 16 and will attend her junior year at Anderson County High School.

Carly Sabrina Lee

Carly is the daughter of the late Bradley Lee and Brooke and Nate Everhart of Clinton. She is 19 and will attend the Tennessee School of Beauty.

Savannah Marley McHugh

Savannah is the daughter of Marvin and Kelly McHugh of Andersonville. She is 16 and will attend her junior year of high school.

Dallas Christine Nichol

Dallas is the daughter of Robert and Benita Nichol of Clinton. She is 20 and attends college at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Alexa Danielle Tindell

Alexa is the daughter of Gary and Linda Tindell of Oak Ridge. She is 17 and will attend her senior year at Oak Ridge High School.