Dequincy, LA

Kayla Hanks Purkel

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 5 days ago

Kayla Hanks Purkel, age 37, was born June 13, 1985, and passed away July 12, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Purkel; mother, Tammy Perkins; dad, Carl "Spud" Perkins; father, Kylan Hanks; son,...

www.americanpress.com

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Cindy Wilhite

Cynthia Anne "Cindy" Wilhite, age 63, of Sulphur, La. passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Cindy was born Oct. 19, 1958 in Port Arthur, Texas. Cindy graduated from Sulphur High School and McNeese State University. She loved all Sulphur sports but especially softball. Cindy was preceded...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bradford "Brad" H. Mayo

Bradford Hudson Mayo, age 84, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Bradford was born April 26, 1938 to Claudius and Madge Mayo. Brad was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles where he graduated from Gillis High School. He then went on to attend Centenary College in Shreveport, La. where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration. He served as a LT. in The United States Navy for six years in the Mediterranean aboard the U.S.S. Sandoval. After returning to Lake Charles in 1967, Brad joined his father in the family business, Mayo Land Title Co., Inc. He continued working in the business for over 50 years. Boy Scouts was an integral part of his life earning the rank of Eagle Scout and attending National Jamboree. As an adult he was the Boy Scout Master of Troop 5 for over 30 years. He earned the Silver Beaver Award in 1982. Brad also served as the Scout Master for the Troops that attended the National and World Jamborees. He was a proud lifelong member of the United Methodist Church where he served in numerous capacities. In the community he served in and supported many civic and community organizations including coaching youth sports, Kiwanis Club, Avenue of Flags, Sons of the American Revolution, Salvation Army, and Quarterback Club for the McNeese Cowboys.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Philip and Cathy McLean

Philip McLean Jr., 69, of Lake Charles, was reunited with his wife Cathryn "Cathy" Rees McLean, 67, who passed away on March 2, 2022, on Wednesday July 13, 2022, following an extended illness. Philip was a native of Lake Arthur and Cathy was a native of Ontario, Canada....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Dequincy, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Heroic efforts of passing motorists described at trial

Opening statements began over the weekend in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle's first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake woman charged in negligent homicides

A Westlake woman has been arrested for negligent homicide in a December crash that caused two fatalities. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Heidi A. Corley, 30, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sunday and charged with two counts of negligent homicide and off-road vehicles authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Daigle was on way to shoot son when he crossed paths with trooper

Kevin Daigle can be heard rifling through Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent's pockets while yelling obscenities at him in video footage shown to jurors Sunday during the second day of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle's first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Person
Riley Smith
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man arrested for fourth-offense DWI

A 43-year-old Sulphur man was arrested for fourth-offense DWI during a traffic stop Friday near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said when deputies approached the truck and spoke with the driver — William R. Rivera, 43 — they detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Deputies also observed a partially full beer bottle inside the truck.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Civil Air Patrol cadets volunteer time to better communities

As a non-profit organization comprised of volunteers who give their time to assist in times of disaster, search for the lost and protect the nation, the Civil Air Patrol takes their motto, "Volunteers serving America's communities, saving lives, and shaping futures," very seriously. One of the ways...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three arrested in multiple four-wheeler thefts

Three Oakdale residents have been arrested following the investigation into the theft of several all-terrain vehicles from a residence on La 1153 in Oakdale last month. Jarred Webster, 24, was arrested for theft over $35,000, theft of a firearm, obstruction of justice, entry on or remaining after being forbidden, terrorizing and communicating of false information of planned arson. He remains in the Allen Parish Jail on a $160,000 bond.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man charged with battery, theft

A 24-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and armed robbery. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a local hospital Sunday morning after receiving a complaint in reference to a battery. She said during the initial investigation violent crimes...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Human trafficking task force tip line launched

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces the creation of the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force tip line (337)491-SWLA (7952). "We want to have an easy and anonymous way for victims or other members of the community to report possible human trafficking activity; that is why the tip line was created. The phone line is manned 24/7 by deputies in the CPSO Real Time Crime Center who have been specially trained on how to deal with calls relating to human trafficking. Once they have taken the information they will take appropriate steps to ensure the tip is investigated," Mancuso said. "It is often times hard for victims of human trafficking to come forward; we want to assure them we are here to help and they are the reason the SWLA Human Trafficking Task Force was created."
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

