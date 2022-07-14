Video And Still Shots Of Portable Classroom Moving Along Streets From Mountain Over To Aspen Elementary School

SANTA FE — Museum of Indian Arts & Culture (MIAC) will debut a traveling exhibition July 31 that features more than 100 historic and contemporary works in clay. The project, Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery is a unique exhibition curated by the Native American communities it represents. Organized by the School for Advanced Research (SAR) and the Vilcek Foundation, the exhibition offers a visionary understanding of Pueblo pots as vessels of community-based knowledge and personal experience.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO