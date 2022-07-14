Video And Still Shots Of Portable Classroom Moving Along Streets From Mountain Over To Aspen Elementary School
Video taken this afternoon of an oversized portable classroom being transported from Mountain Elementary School through various streets on its way to Aspen Elementary School. Video by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com and Katie Osburn. Scene of preparations underway this afternoon to transport this oversized portable classroom from Mountain Elementary School over...ladailypost.com
