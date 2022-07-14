City of Torrance Stands with Japan in Mourning Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2022 – The City of Torrance stands in solidarity with Japan as the world says farewell to former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe was Japan’s longest serving premier. He was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 12 at a temple in Tokyo.

Newly elected Torrance Mayor George K. Chen along with newly elected Councilmember Jon Kaji visited the Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles to sign the condolence book on behalf of the thousands of Japanese expatriates and the Japanese Americans in Torrance.

Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with the United States and countries around the globe. The City of Torrance stands with Japan in this moment of grief.

Torrance Mayor Chen said, “The news of Prime Minister Abe’s assignation in Japan last week shocked the world and communities around the country, including ours in Torrance. I am outraged and saddened. My colleagues on the Torrance City Council and I send our deepest condolences to Mr. Abe’s family and to all those sharing in the loss.”