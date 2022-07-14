Baila! Community. Dance. Party.

Freedom, dancing, recreational drug use, and just simply- being yourself are a few of many characteristics today’s ravers share with the old generation of hippies. It isn’t only the weird music and sleepless nights that connect these two- there are many similarities between today’s youth and the youth of the 70s. A Place To Be Yourself Dress up, get ready, and head to the nearest party in town- a classic Friday night for every raver. A similar experience has been shared with the youth of the 70s. Not only the “party lifestyle”- drugs, dancing, and enjoying music; but also the views and morals...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO