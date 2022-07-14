ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baila! Community. Dance. Party.

By Izzy Davies
indybay.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome to La Peña once a month to remember how fun life can be when you’re dancing! 7:00pm – 1:00am at La Peña Cultural Center. Come and enjoy our gender inclusive bachata and salsa dance classes; live salsa band; and 3 rooms of music and partying until...

