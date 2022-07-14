ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats seek to protect women who travel for abortions

By Raquel Martin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcd0w_0ggEMFf000

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday pushed a plan that would ensure that women and doctors can cross state lines for abortion care without being penalized in their home states.

“Are we going to allow these lawmakers to hold American citizens hostage?” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wondered on the Senate floor, calling for the passage of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act. “Women and their health providers are counting on us.”

Fellow Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth said the bill is needed to protect thousands of women coming to their state for abortion care.

“Illinois is now this island of safety for women who come, by the way, already come from as far as Texas … to get basically health care that they desperately need,” Duckworth said.

She said the bill would also cover access to in vitro fertilisation or birth control.

Last week, President Joe Biden instructed the Department of Justice to find ways to protect anyone seeking to travel to get an abortion.

There are no states that currently ban out-of-state travel for reproductive care, but Missouri is among the first looking to penalize someone for helping anyone cross state lines to get an abortion. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he doubts the state will go further.

“I don’t support penalizing women at all,” he said.

But he was skeptical the Democrats’ bill was constitutional and he said it was politically motivated.

“I suspect that it’s an effort to try and do what they want to do, which is to impose their abortion-on-demand policy,” Hawley said.

A vote was expected Thursday, but without 10 Republicans on board, it was likely to fail.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Comedian and actor Jak Knight dies at 28

(WGHP) — Comedian, actor and writer Jak Knight died at the age 28 on Thursday night in Los Angeles, his family announced. Knight co-created and starred in the Peacock original series “Bust Down,” which debuted in March. He had also written for the ABC sitcom “Black-ish” and the Netflix animated comedy series “Big Mouth,” voicing the character of DeVon in the latter. More recently, Knight appeared on, and wrote for, the HBO Max series “Pause With Sam Jay,” starring his fellow “Bust Down” creator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Joe Biden
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

A 10-Year-Old Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio Because She Was More Than Six Weeks Pregnant

Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
Tampa Bay Times

3 years of abortion trends in America, state by state

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Senate Democrats#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#American#The Department Of Justice
NBC News

Republicans block bill to protect women who travel to other states for abortions

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill Thursday that would protect the rights of women to travel to other states to access abortion care legally. The author of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, requested consent to quickly pass the legislation but met resistance from Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who objected on behalf of Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

VSP: Vermonter dies after driving truck into tree

BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers from the Vermont State Police found a grim scene Sunday afternoon, after being called to a single-vehicle crash on Hulett Hill Road in Benson. Police say, Robert N. Greeno, 54, of Sudbury, had driven his 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck into a tree off the south shoulder of the roadway at about 4:14 p.m.
BENSON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy