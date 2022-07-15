Here's The Whole Soundtrack From "The Summer I Turned Pretty" All In One Place
There's plenty to love about The Summer I Turned Pretty , but one aspect of Jenny Han's new show on Amazon Prime that got a lot of attention was the soundtrack.
It was stacked, to say the least, with classic tunes and modern hits. It made headlines with just the trailer, which featured the debut of Taylor Swift's "This Love (Taylor's Version)."
If you've been curious about adding the music to your own playlist, here's a breakdown of the full soundtrack, organized by episode. Happy listening!
Episode 1: Summer House
Electric Light Orchestra — "Mr. Blue Sky"
Kim Petras — "Can't Do Better"
Taylor Swift — "Lover"
Cardi B — "Up"
Olivia Rodrigo — "Brutal"
Other songs from Episode 1:
Sarah Cothran — "As The World Caves In"
Indigo De Souza — "Pretty Pictures"
Olivia Rodrigo — "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back"
Episode 2: Summer Dress
Baby Queen — "Dover Beach"
BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez — "Ice Cream"
Fickle Friends — "Pretty Great"
Wheatus — "Teenage Dirtbag"
Other music from Episode 2:
Yukon Blonde — "Summer in July"
Charles Gerhardt — "Sabrina: Main Title; The Larrabee Estate"
Gary McFarland — "Shadows Are Falling"
Episode 3: Summer Nights
Alessia Cara — "You Let Me Down"
Dayglow — "Can I Call You Tonight?"
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — "Best Friend"
Chlöe — "Have Mercy"
Carly Rae Jepsen — "Your Type"
Other songs in Episode 3:
Billie Eilish — "Happier Than Ever"
Episode 4: Summer Heat
Caroline Polachek — "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings"
Caveboy — "Something Like Summer"
Hayley Kiyoko — "Found My Friends"
Taylor Swift — "False God"
Other songs from Episode 4:
Francis on My Mind — "Swimming Pools"
Dr. Dog — "Where'd All the Time Go"
Episode 5: Summer Catch
Reyanna Maria ft. Tyga — "So Pretty"
Bruno Major — "Places We Won't Walk"
Japanese Breakfast — "Be Sweet"
The Pussycat Dolls ft. Busta Rhymes — "Don't Cha"
Other songs from Episode 5:
NEIKED ft. Mae Muller and Polo G — "Better Days"
Tai Verdes — "Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great"
The Premiums — "Best Days Of Our Lives"
Tyler, the Creator — "Are We Still Friends"
Episode 6: Summer Tides
M.I.A. — "Bad Girls"
Dua Lipa — "Levitating"
Tyler, the Creator — "WUSYANAME"
Billie Eilish — "When the Party's Over"
Other songs from Episode 6:
Frank Ocean — "Super Rich Kids"
Qwel & Maker — "Together (Down Dumbing)"
Episode 7: Summer Love
JVKE — "This Is What Falling in Love Feels Like"
Bazzi — "I Like That"
Taylor Swift — "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)"
Phoebe Bridgers — "Funeral"
Other songs from Episode 7:
The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra — "Isn't It Romantic"
Ariana Grande — "Thank U, Next"
Taylor Swift — "This Love (Taylor's Version)"
Comments / 0