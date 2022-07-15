ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Whole Soundtrack From "The Summer I Turned Pretty" All In One Place

By Kaitlin Stevens
 3 days ago

There's plenty to love about The Summer I Turned Pretty , but one aspect of Jenny Han's new show on Amazon Prime that got a lot of attention was the soundtrack.

to whoever created the summer i turned pretty soundtrack i love u

@readswinter 02:55 PM - 13 Jul 2022

whoever made the soundtrack for the summer i turned pretty needs a RAISE

@emiilyllopez 04:33 AM - 06 Jul 2022

It was stacked, to say the least, with classic tunes and modern hits. It made headlines with just the trailer, which featured the debut of Taylor Swift's "This Love (Taylor's Version)."

If you've been curious about adding the music to your own playlist, here's a breakdown of the full soundtrack, organized by episode. Happy listening!

Episode 1: Summer House

Electric Light Orchestra — "Mr. Blue Sky"

Kim Petras — "Can't Do Better"

Taylor Swift — "Lover"

Cardi B — "Up"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Brutal"

Other songs from Episode 1:

Taylor Swift — "Cruel Summer"

Bleachers — "Rollercoaster"

Sarah Cothran — "As The World Caves In"

Indigo De Souza — "Pretty Pictures"

Olivia Rodrigo — "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back"

Episode 2: Summer Dress

Baby Queen — "Dover Beach"

BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez — "Ice Cream"

Fickle Friends — "Pretty Great"

Wheatus — "Teenage Dirtbag"

Other music from Episode 2:

Yukon Blonde — "Summer in July"

Charles Gerhardt — "Sabrina: Main Title; The Larrabee Estate"

Gary McFarland — "Shadows Are Falling"

Edith Piaf — "La Vie En Rose"

Episode 3: Summer Nights

Alessia Cara — "You Let Me Down"

Dayglow — "Can I Call You Tonight?"

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — "Best Friend"

Chlöe — "Have Mercy"

Carly Rae Jepsen — "Your Type"

Other songs in Episode 3:

Relaye — "Too Simple"

Grease — "Summer Nights"

Billie Eilish — "Happier Than Ever"

Bon Iver — "Beach Baby"

Episode 4: Summer Heat

Caroline Polachek — "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings"

Caveboy — "Something Like Summer"

Hayley Kiyoko — "Found My Friends"

Taylor Swift — "False God"

Other songs from Episode 4:

Francis on My Mind — "Swimming Pools"

Vampire Weekend — "This Life"

Dr. Dog — "Where'd All the Time Go"

Episode 5: Summer Catch

Reyanna Maria ft. Tyga — "So Pretty"

Bruno Major — "Places We Won't Walk"

Japanese Breakfast — "Be Sweet"

The Pussycat Dolls ft. Busta Rhymes — "Don't Cha"

Other songs from Episode 5:

The Showmen — "It Will Stand"

NEIKED ft. Mae Muller and Polo G — "Better Days"

Kim Petras — "Malibu"

Jack Harlow — "Nail Tech"

Tai Verdes — "Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great"

The Premiums — "Best Days Of Our Lives"

Beck — "Lost Cause"

The Muggs — "Down Below"

Samuel Jack — "Closer"

Ellur — "Moments"

Tyler, the Creator — "Are We Still Friends"

Episode 6: Summer Tides

M.I.A. — "Bad Girls"

Dua Lipa — "Levitating"

Tyler, the Creator — "WUSYANAME"

Billie Eilish — "When the Party's Over"

Other songs from Episode 6:

Solange — "Losing You"

HAIM — "Now I'm In It"

Phoenix — "Lisztomania"

Mini Mansions — "I'm In Love"

Tame Impala — "Is It True"

Frank Ocean — "Super Rich Kids"

Cannons — "Fire For You"

Virgin Suicide — "Sedate Me"

Peyton — "Swag"

Qwel & Maker — "Together (Down Dumbing)"

24kGoldn — "Outta Pocket"

Episode 7: Summer Love

JVKE — "This Is What Falling in Love Feels Like"

Bazzi — "I Like That"

Taylor Swift — "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)"

Phoebe Bridgers — "Funeral"

Other songs from Episode 7:

Shana Falana — "Go Higher"

The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra — "Isn't It Romantic"

Ariana Grande — "Thank U, Next"

Taylor Swift — "This Love (Taylor's Version)"

What was your favorite song in The Summer I Turned Pretty ? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

