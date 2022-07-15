ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

LEADING OFF: Orioles streak into Tampa; early break in LA

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUSLw_0ggE8cei00

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:

___

ORIOLES MAGIC

The Baltimore Orioles are riding a 10-game winning streak, they’re contending for a wild-card spot, and they’re somehow still in last place in the AL East.

All five teams in baseball’s strongest division have winning records, including the surprising Orioles, who are 45-44 thanks to their first 10-0 stretch since 1999.

They get a chance to do some damage against their division rivals starting Friday when they open a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Baltimore hasn’t faced an AL East opponent since winning two of three at home against the Rays from June 17-19.

Tyler Wells, a 27-year-old second-year right-hander in his first year as a starter, takes the mound for Baltimore. He’s 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and has allowed three runs or fewer in all but one of his 17 starts — a season-opening loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. Luis Patiño (0-1, 13.50 ERA) is expected to start for Tampa Bay.

Like the rest of Baltimore’s staff, Wells has thrived while throwing to rookie catcher Adley Rutschman, the top overall pick in the 2019 draft who was promoted from the minors on May 21. The Orioles were 16-24 when they called up Rutschman and are 29-20 since.

LA STORIES

Both Los Angeles teams get to stay in Southern California ahead of next week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium — and they even get an extra day off Sunday. But those are about the only similarities between the Angels and Dodgers.

The Dodgers have won 12 of 14, enjoy a nine-game lead in the NL West and will send reliable-as-ever Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA) to the mound for Friday night’s opener of a two-game series at Angel Stadium.

The Angels had lost nine of 11 heading into Thursday night’s game AL West-leading Houston and find themselves in a familiar position: well outside playoff contention despite one of MLB’s biggest payrolls and the individual brilliance of All-Stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95) starts for the Angels on Friday.

YOU, AGAIN

Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox get a rematch with the New York Yankees when the longtime rivals open a three-game series in the Bronx that will take them into the All-Star break. The teams split a four-game set last weekend at Fenway Park.

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.16 ERA) is expected to return from injury to start for the scuffling Red Sox against his former team. Eovaldi has been sidelined since June 9 with lower back inflammation.

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19) gets the ball for the Yankees, who have the best record in the majors and a big lead in the AL East. But they’ll be without starting pitcher Luis Severino for a while after the right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle.

New York is 4-3 against the Red Sox this season.

PAY ATTENTION

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara gets one more chance to audition for the NL’s starting spot in the All-Star Game.

The Marlins’ ace carries a scoreless streak of 19 1/3 innings into Friday night’s home game against Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53 ERA) and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alcantara is 9-3 and leads the majors in innings (130 1/3) and the NL in ERA (1.73). His two complete games are tied for the big-league lead. He has one of the most dominant fastballs in the majors, averaging 97.8 mph with his four-seamer and 97.6 mph with his sinker.

The right-hander made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2018 and earned his first All-Star selection in 2019 with the Marlins. This year he’s already matched his career high in wins for a Miami team that’s in wild-card contention at 43-45.

‘SURREAL’ LA HOMECOMING FOR SEAGER

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager said it will be “surreal” to make his Dodger Stadium return next week as an AL All-Star after being selected Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer.

“It’s a place that’s meant a lot to me,” said Seager, a two-time Dodgers All-Star over seven seasons who signed with Texas in December for 10 years and $325 million. “You don’t know how those emotions are going to be until you get there.”

Seager is hitting .246 with 21 home runs and 50 RBI. He’s already within five homers of matching his career high, set in 2016.

Seager was also placed in the field for Monday night’s Home Run Derby. His first-round opponent will be Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

The Rangers and Mariners are playing a four-game series through Sunday, taking both teams to the All-Star break.

___

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

What Giants Soto trade package could look like

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto reportedly is on the trade block. And the Giants, just one game back from a playoff spot, certainly could use a star of that caliber. It’s now something San Francisco needs to consider after The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Saturday, citing sources, that Soto recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Mike Trout
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 14, Red Sox 1: The Matt Carpenter Show

At this point, I’m wondering if there’s anything Matt Carpenter can’t do. The man just cannot stop bashing home runs, as a pair tonight took his season total to 13 through just 30 games. His seven RBI, plus a multi-homer game from Aaron Judge and a stellar bounce-back pitching performance by Jameson Taillon powered the Yankees to a comprehensive victory over the Red Sox, 14-1.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Boston Red Sox#Orioles Magic#Angels#Dodger
The Associated Press

Olczyk leaves Blackhawks broadcast, set to join Kraken

CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts. He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant general manager. “For 16 seasons, we were fortunate to have legendary broadcaster Eddie Olczyk bring Chicago Blackhawks hockey into the homes of our fans,” the team said in a statement Monday. “We are going to miss him as much as our fans will. Though we are disappointed to learn today that he has decided to go in another direction, Eddie will always be part of the Blackhawks family. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.” Olczyk also does national broadcasts for TNT. He has become one of the leading hockey voices in the U.S. after playing more than 1,000 NHL games.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season. “Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and 3-point shooting,” general manager Jon Horst said Monday in a statement. “Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we’re glad to have agreed to an extension with him.” The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts. He also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Saturday. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. “I don’t get too caught up in numbers. I try and show up every day and prepare and whatever happens, happens,” Goldschmidt said. “I try and do my part. I’m glad to help us win today.” Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Adley Rutschman not in Baltimore's lineup Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rutschman is being replaced behind the plate by Robinson Chirinos versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. In 176 plate appearances this season, Rutschman has a .210 batting average with a .684 OPS, 4 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Crew unbeaten in 8, Hernández scores in 2-0 win over Cincy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored his fourth goal in three games since joining Columbus, and the Crew extended their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to eight with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian making his home debut, put Columbus ahead in the 16th minute off a pass from Lucas Zelarayan, who got the second goal on a penalty kick in the 86th. Hernández scored five league goals last season for England’s Watford and joined the Crew for what Columbus said was the largest acquisition fee in in its history. Eloy Room stopped three shots for the Crew (7-5-8), who have four wins and four draws in the league since a May 21 loss to Los Angeles FC.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew against Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (7-7-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (6-5-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -123, FC Cincinnati +303, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cucho Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against D.C....
CINCINNATI, OH
CalSportsReport

Cal Star Dylan Beavers Taken in First Round of MLB Draft by Orioles

Cal outfielder Dylan Beavers was taken in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday -- but he barely made it. Beavers was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 33rd overall pick, which is still in the first round but comes in the compensation-pick category of Competitive Balance Round A. The Orioles were one of seven teams placed in that category, which completed the 39 first-round picks.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ravens sign Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Ravens are down to one unsigned draft pick. The team announced the signings of tackle Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on Saturday afternoon. Second-round pass rusher David Ojabo is the only member of the 10-player class who has yet to sign his first NFL deal. Faalele played rugby...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy