7:30 p.m. – The Science of Beer; with Head Brewer of Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op. Come before the movie for a session about the science behind brewing beer!. 8 p.m. – Movie at Dusk: “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”. Outdoor movie screening, along with trivia and a chance to win prizes! This 1989 adventure comedy runs about 1.5 hours and is rated PG. The scientist father of a teenage girl and boy accidentally shrinks his and two other neighborhood teens to the size of insects. Now the teens must fight diminutive dangers as the father searches for them.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO