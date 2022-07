EzFill Holdings, Inc. EZFL announced the expansion of the company’s fleet to 31 operating delivery vehicles, with 9 additional vehicles in production. “We expect our total fleet of delivery vehicles will be at approximately 40 by mid-July,” said EzFill Chief Commercial Officer, Rick Dery. “In spite of the challenging economy, EzFill remains very much in a growth mode, with about 40 new fleet accounts signed since January, representing a potential volume growth of approximately 1.2 million gallons per year for the company.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO