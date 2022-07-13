How many phone numbers do you know by heart? Turns out we can't recall

Quick: How many phone numbers can you remember?

Do you know your mother's number? How about your best friend's? Can you rattle off the digits of who you'd call in case of an emergency?

Turns out we no longer have very many phone numbers committed to memory, according to a recent survey by WhistleOut , a consumer-focused website.

The WhistleOut study said about 80% of those surveyed have slightly more than a handful of phone numbers memorized.

And we can thank our mobile devices. Approximately 1.43 billion smartphones were sold worldwide last year – nearly a billion more than in 2020 – according to consumer researcher Statista .

Americans bought their share, spending around $73 billion on smartphones in 2021 as many were Apple iPhones , Statista said.

Why can't I remember phone numbers?

Our dependency on mobile devices prevents us from keeping that important information in our heads. A 2020 Panda Security survey dubbed it "Digital amnesia," the effect of a technology dependence that inhibits one's ability to remember things.

And not memorizing numbers may only get worse (or better, depending on your perspective).

WhistleOut's survey said about 1 in 10 people can't even remember their own number; 16% don't have their parents' number(s) memorized; 17% don't have their partner's number memorized and 49% only have between 2-5 numbers memorized from their contacts.

ON LOCKDOWN: Apple's upcoming iOS 16 iPhone features now include a Lockdown Mode to combat hackers

iPHONE FITNESS: iOS 16: From sleep tracking to medications, Apple is trying to keep you healthy

How can I memorize phone numbers?

WhistleOut's survey said nearly 1 in 3 Americans don't have their emergency contact numbers memorized.

A major problem, said Dr. Janet Hurley , a longtime family medicine doctor in Tyler, Texas. She's written that we should memorize at least two emergency contact numbers, especially if our phones get damaged or lost.

"I challenge you to dial the number by hand for a while until you are sure you have the number memorized," Hurley said. "Should you be in an accident in the future where your cellphone is unavailable, you will sure be glad you did."

Follow Terry Collins on Twitter, @terryscollins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many phone numbers do you know by heart? Turns out we can't recall