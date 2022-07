FREEPORT, Minn. (WXIN) — A camel sent one man to the hospital and injured another at a zoo in Freeport, Minnesota, on Wednesday. Two workers at the Hemker Park and Zoo were leading the camel down an alleyway for transport to another facility when the animal took one man’s head into its mouth and bit down on it. The camel then dragged the 32-year-old man 15 feet by his head, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

