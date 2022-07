SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire during a family reunion in a suburban Chicago park late Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man, who has not been identified publicly, got into an argument with his current and former girlfriends during the gathering. Although he left with his current girlfriend, the man returned a short while later and fired into the crowd at Maicah Park, WGN-TV reported.

