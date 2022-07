Until he wins big in the playoffs, Dak Prescott’s place among NFL quarterbacks will remain to be a hotly debated subject. Objectively though, he keeps finding himself ranking highly, including in the latest look back at the 2021 campaign. While he lost two of his top targets in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Prescott will still have CeeDee Lamb and, at least for one more year, TE Dalton Schultz.

