Citizen’s Kruszewski wins national award

Citizen Managing Editor Patty Kruszewski, who won six awards in the Virginia Professional Communicators 2022 communications contest, has won an award in the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW) competition.

Kruszewski won a third-place NFPW award in the specialty-articles social issues category for the story “Toolkit provides strategies for supporting youth,” which advanced to national competition after winning first place in the statewide contest. It described a bereaved mother’s campaign to raise awareness about mental health issues, and to equip parents and educators with tools to assist youth.

“This story changed lives!” commented a judge, noting that the writing was “compelling without being maudlin or preachy.”

Among other NFPW winners with Henrico ties were Sunni Brown of the University of Richmond Communications Office, who won a third place in the category of information for the media, and Melodie Martin, who won a third place in the headlines category.

Joan Tupponce, who won this year’s VPC “sweepstakes” title, took three NFPW awards: a first place in the personality profile category, a second place in education specialty articles, and a third place in the columns category.