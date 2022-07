The 2021 season was undoubtedly a disappointing one for the Yankees considering what the expectations were going into the season. Despite that, they still won 92 games and got into the AL Wild Card Game, and as a result, they’re still set to pick in the back half of the first round in the upcoming MLB Draft. Their first two picks will come at Nos. 25 and 61 overall.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO