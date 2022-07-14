ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

POLICE RESPONSE TO FORMER OFFICER PLEA AGREEMENT

By M/Cpl. Michel Eckerd
nccpdnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 14, 2022, Michael Carnevale, a former officer with the New Castle County Division of Police pled guilty to one count of offensive touching in relation to a use of force incident that occurred while he was on duty. The incident, which occurred on August 30, 2021, took place within...

nccpdnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST TEACHER FOR RAPE AND SEEK ADDITIONAL VICTIMS

(Wilmington, De 19804) Last Monday (July 11), detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit were made aware that a 15-year-old student came forward and reported that they were having a sexual relationship with their teacher “Mr. James”. The detectives’ investigation revealed that “Mr....
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

County Police Release Statement, Video Regarding Former Officer

The New Castle County Division of Police released the following statement regarding a former officer:. On July 14, 2022, Michael Carnevale, a former officer with the New Castle County Division of Police pled guilty to one count of offensive touching in relation to a use of force incident that occurred while he was on duty. The incident, which occurred on August 30, 2021, took place within the cell block area of Police Headquarters and involved a sixteen-year-old female. The incident was reported to supervision by other police officers and was recorded on internal video surveillance. Mr. Carnevale was immediately placed on administrative leave when the incident was reported, and simultaneous investigations were conducted by the Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit, the Department of Justice, and the Division of Police Professional Standards Unit.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUBJECT FOR DISCHARGING A HANDGUN

(Newark, De 19702) Yesterday afternoon (July 14), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Olden Ave in the community of Christiana Village Townhouses reference to a domestic argument with a weapon. Prior to their arrival, the officers learned that 34-year-old...
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

Suspicious Behavior Leads to Arrest in Oxford

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Police Department arrested two suspects Thursday who were involved in suspicious behavior at a local gas station, located on the 200 block S Third Street. Authorities state that the owner of the gas station called 911 to report that the suspects were acting strange,...
OXFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Castle County, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
New Castle County, DE
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 6 at approximately 2:45 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of East 4th Street when they made contact with 26-year-old William Dade-Grubbs. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Dade-Grubbs into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Teacher Charged With Raping A 15-Year-Old Student

On Monday detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit were made aware that a 15-year-old student came forward and reported that they were having a sexual relationship with their teacher “Mr. James”, according to M/Cpl. Michel Eckerd. Eckerd said the detectives’ investigation revealed...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigations#The Department Of Justice#Division#The Superior Court
MyChesCo

Armored Truck Robbery Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jerry Collins, 42, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Gerald A. McHugh on July 12, 2022, for his role in a broad daylight armed robbery of an armored vehicle containing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash nearly three years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Berks coroner issues ID of woman whose body found wrapped in sheet

A 26-year-old Reading woman was the person whose body was found last weekend in a southeast Reading row house apartment, the Berks County coroner’s office said Friday. An autopsy performed Monday on the remains of Haley Biondo revealed no sign of foul play, but a determination of the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results, Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFMZ-TV Online

Neighbor dispute leads to shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are investigating following a shooting on Wednesday. It happened at 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Front St. Officials say when officers arrived they found Israel Rosario Ramirez at the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the right foot. There was a neighbor dispute over an unknown matter, authorities report.
READING, PA
Daily Local News

Police probe second stabbing in Coatesville in less than 2 weeks

COATESVILLE — Police are investigating the second stabbing in the city in less than two weeks. A man was stabbed in the back in front of the Coatesville Neighborhood Center located at 756 E Lincoln Highway in Coatesville on Wednesday morning shortly after 10 a.m. Emergency crews were initially...
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed In Harrowgate: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate section on Friday, police say. The shooting happened at 1820 East Glenwood Avenue around 11 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the abdomen and right arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., authorities say. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

2 dead, 1 injured in string of shootings Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are investigating a string of early Saturday shootings, including one along Kelly Drive. Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head. He was found just after 6 a.m. lying just feet from the Schuylkill River near the boathouses for St. Joseph’s and Temple universities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Arrest made after body found in Saint Jones River

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have made an arrest in connection to the discovery of a body in the Saint Jones River earlier this month. On July 2nd, a group of kayakers located a body on the shoreline of the river and reported the discovery to police. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Jorge Valladares, and information was obtained that his death was possibly the result of a motor vehicle crash.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy