Anyone driving in and around the Indio area should be aware of a road closure this morning. A car crashed into a power pole around almost 9pm last night, on Calhoun and Dr. Carreon Boulevard in Indio. The driver behind the wheel was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. He sustained no injuries The post Road closures in Indio due to DUI accident appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO