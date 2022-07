At times it felt like 2-way contract man Kenneth Lofton Jr. was carrying the Memphis Grizzlies 2022 Summer League squad during Saturday's matchup against the Spurs. Lofton shot 10 of 16 overall from the field going 2 of 3 from the 3-point arc with a double-double 27 points and 12 rebounds on the evening. But Lofton's performance, along with a somewhat inefficient 19 points from Grizzlies rookie David Roddy, wasn't enough to overtake the San Antonio Spurs summer squad that came into this game without a summer league win in Las Vegas. Final: Spurs 90 Grizzlies 87.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO