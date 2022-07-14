Ant Anstead Sends Congratulations to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young on Her Pregnancy

Shutterstock (2)

Christina Hall‘s ex-husband Ant Anstead is thrilled for her first husband Tarek El Moussa after he announced that he’s having baby No. 1 with new wife Heather Rae Young. Ant wrote next to their Wednesday, July 13 pregnancy announcement on Instagram, “Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all!” along with a red heart emoji.

It seems Christina’s ex-husbands are friendly now with Ant’s sweet message about Tarek’s new baby on the way. But the Christina on the Coast star has yet to share any congratulatory message of her own towards Tarek, 40, and Heather Rae, 34. Their new baby will be a half-sibling to Tarek and Christina’s children, daughter Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

Ant, 43, and Christina, 39, began dating in October 2017, ahead of her divorce from her Flip or Flop cohost and husband of seven years being finalized in January 2018. The two married in a backyard wedding ceremony in Newport Beach, California, in December of that year. But Christina stunned fans in September 2020, by announcing the two were splitting after only 22 months of marriage, despite just celebrating their son Hudson’s first birthday earlier that month.

The Wheeler Dealers host admitted he was devastated by Christina’s choice to end their marriage. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he wrote in a September 26, 2020 Instagram post. Ant has since gone on to find love again with actress Renée Zellweger.

The HGTV star remarried for a third time, tying the knot with realtor Josh Hall in April 2022 after going public with their romance in July 2021. They got engaged two months later amid a whirlwind romance.

Tarek and Heather shared their baby joy in an Instagram post showing off photos of the Selling Sunset star’s burgeoning baby bump that was clearly visible through her lovely white slip dress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” Heather wrote next to the stunning pregnancy portraits by photographer Christina Cernik.

The couple married in a gorgeous October 2021 ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They got engaged in July 2020 after dating for one year. Heather had been very public about sharing her fertility journey to conceive a child in the months following their wedding, and now all of the struggle has paid off as they’re going to welcome baby No. 1 in the new year.