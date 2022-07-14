ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATL Thread 7/14 | Braves (Wright) @ Nationals (Frick)

Cover picture for the articleCyle Wright vs. some frick. I see what you did there. This should be batting practice tonight. Dude has little to no movement. Cano has to stop hitting the ball on the ground. Ozuna has been putting together better at bats progressively. Posted on 7/14/22 at 7:09 pm to...

FanNation Fastball

TRADE: 8x MLB All-Star Sent To Atlanta Braves

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano. The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star. The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the...
Yardbarker

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."
FanSided

Braves: Ronald Acuña makes it clear that something isn’t right

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña has not been hitting as well as he did earlier in the season, and the team knows it. With the All-Star break just days away, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the league’s hottest teams. They have narrowed the gap with the New York Mets to pull themselves within a handful of games for first place in the NL East. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that they managed to do so with star outfielder Ronald Acuña in a slump.
Yardbarker

This mock draft has Braves taking two of the best players in the SEC

The Braves have a lot of good options on the table going into the 2022 MLB Draft, and they really need to nail this one with an extremely depleted farm system. After flipping Drew Waters and Andrew Hoffman for the 35th pick, the Braves will have some extra draft capital to play with. Armed with five picks in the Top 100, I could see Atlanta going after some high school talent to sign over-slot, but Baseball America has the Braves going with two talented players out of the SEC in their latest mock draft.
247Sports

Quarterback Bryson Harrison Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football continues to stay hot as the summer sun as another talented play maker joined the Panthers 2023 class as Lassiter High School Quarterback Bryson Harrison verbally committed on Thursday afternoon. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Harrison is a 6'1, 195lbs Dual Threat Quarterback with...
FanSided

Braves: 3 former fan favorites available at the trade deadline

These former Atlanta Braves fan favorites should be very much available at this year’s trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves remained mostly intact from the 2021 season into this current campaign with a couple of notable changes. They had several major free agents hit the open market. The most notable was Freddie Freeman.
FanSided

Michael Harris II proves Braves right for recent trades with 1 throw (Video)

The Braves traded away Cristian Pache and Drew Waters, two outfield prospects, to make way for Michael Harris II. Turns out they were right to do so. Pache was dealt to the Oakland Athletics this offseason in a prospect-laden package for Matt Olson, who replaced Freddie Freeman and promptly signed an eight-year extension. While Pache has struggled in Oakland thus far, just as he did in his brief major-league stints in Atlanta, Harris II has excelled.
Scorebook Live

The football coach carousel is alive and well in Georgia

The coaching carousel is often one of the most eventful parts of the offseason, and this year was no exception. Many coaching changes were made in the aftermath of an exciting 2021 football season in Georgia. With the 2022 season quickly approaching, we have a refresher on some of the notable hires across the state.Gainesville - Josh NiblettThe third-winningest program in Georgia history made a huge splash with the hiring of Josh Niblett, who led national powerhouse Hoover (AL) for the past 14 years. Gainesville went 18-25 the last four years under Heath Webb and has not won a playoff game since the Bobby Miller era in 2015. Milton - Ben ReavesFollowing the departure of Adam Clack, who recently joined the coaching staff at UNC-Charlotte, Milton didn't have to look far for its next head man. Ben Reaves was promoted after five years as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. Reaves takes over a Milton squad which lost 11 players to the college ranks but returns enough talent to make some noise in 2022 and beyond. Colquitt County - Sean CalhounOne of the state's top programs over the past decade, Colquitt County brought back Sean Calhoun after Justin Rogers left for Thomas County Central. Calhoun was the Packers' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 when they won back-to-back state championships. In 2016, Calhoun took over at Carrollton and led the Trojans to a 42-11 record over five years. Lowndes - Zach GrageIn six years as Thomasville’s head coach, Zach Grage led the Bulldogs to a record of 54-23, including three region titles and a trip to the Class 2A state championship game last season. Lowndes has won at least 10 games, including one in the playoffs, each of the past six seasons.Jefferson - Travis NolandIn a move which paired a storied program with an experienced coach, Jefferson hired Travis Noland away from Oconee County, where he had spent the last eight years. Noland has 20-plus years of experience as a head coach in Georgia and North Carolina. Washington County - Robert EdwardsFormer University of Georgia and NFL running back Robert Edwards led Riverwood to one of its best seasons in program history last year, and now he has returned to his alma mater. A 1993 graduate of Washington County, Edwards takes over a team that went 5-5 in 2021. Coffee - Mike CoeNew Coffee head coach Mike Coe might not be a familiar name for Georgians, but in Florida he is well known. Coe led Madison County (FL) to a record of 135-26 in 12 seasons, including four state titles. He takes over for Robby Pruitt, who had been at Coffee since 2012. Kell - Bobby MayBobby May comes off a short but successful stint as head coach at Westlake, where he led the Lions to a 27-10 record and two region titles in three seasons. May is the sixth head coach in the 20-year history of Kell, which hasn’t won a region title since 2014.Central Gwinnett - Larry HaroldHarold coached Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith during his tenure at Macon County and spent 2020 as an offensive analyst at the University of Tennessee. Now, he takes the helm at Central Gwinnett, which went 1-9 last year and has not had a winning season since 2015.Hebron Christian - Jonathan GessAfter a 15-year stint for Jonathan Gess as head coach at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, where he led the team to 11 region titles and six state championships, Gess decided to take on a new challenge at Hebron Christian. The up-and-coming program in Gwinnett County has yet to win a region title in its 15-year history.Other notable moves:Lake Oconee Academy added former University of Florida head coach Dan Mullen to its staff as a “contributing resource”, according to a May report by Lake Oconee News. Johns Creek hired Drew Connell, former Milton defensive coordinator, after Matt Helmerich made the move to Peachtree Ridge.Jeremy Edwards, former Warner Robins offensive coordinator, took the head coaching job at Houston County.Milton added Terrence Edwards, a former standout at the University of Georgia and brother of Washington County head coach Robert Edwards, as wide receivers coach.Greenville named Alexander Ogletree, former UGA fullback, the program’s new head coach.Archer landed on Dante Hall, former Collins Hill offensive coordinator, as the program’s second head coach after Andy Dyer left for Elbert County.Seckinger, a new Gwinnett County school which will play its inaugural season in 2022, tabbed Aaron Hill as the program’s first head coach.
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson talks Braves comradery, toughest pitchers to face, and more

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson will make his first All-Star appearance this year as the seven-year veteran puts in a heck of a campaign in a contract year. The former No. 1 overall pick is slashing .294/.351/.477 with an .828 OPS, 14 homers, 19 doubles, a triple, and 50 RBIs all while playing elite defense at one of the most difficult positions on the diamond.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos provides a timeline for Ozzie Albies’ injury

On June 13th, Ozzie Albies went down with an injury, fracturing his foot against the Nationals. Not long after, he was placed on the 60-day IL. The earliest he could possibly return is the middle of August, but we have heard just about nothing regarding Albies’ progress since the injury was sustained… until now.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says the Braves will have a much different approach to trade deadline

Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.
MLB
All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Sign Tyrese Martin to Multi-Year Contract

This morning the Atlanta Hawks announced the team had signed Tyrese Martin, the No. 51 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Through four NBA 2K23 Summer League contests for the Hawks, Martin has averaged 12.0...
