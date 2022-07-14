ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, IL

Morton Park District to host Christmas in July

 4 days ago

What could be more fun than swimming with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Morton Pool on a hot summer day in July?....

Herald & Review

Watch now: A calming oasis at Laura's Gardens in Normal

NORMAL — What was once “Jesse Fell’s backyard” is now a wooded respite along Constitution Trail and soon-to-be waystation for butterflies. Laura’s Gardens is an integral part of the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. But you don’t have to take part in an Art Station program to enjoy the shady oasis of maples, cedars and other trees along the Red Granite Trail.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sweatfest fundraiser for Green Gables Bar & Grill

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Green Gables Bar & Grill’s co-owners held a fundraiser to help rebuild their restaurant, Saturday. The restaurant was totaled two months ago, after a fire ripped through the building and windy conditions ignited the flames. Amy and Kyle Tague, co-owners of the restaurant, said...
HUDSON, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Pride Fest wraps up with Drag ‘N Paint brunch

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Pride community rounded out their weekend of celebration by serving up brunch - along with some good looks. Some local drag legends - as well as a former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant - treated attendees to a performance to go with eggs and muffins at the Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria river city pride festival is back after 2 years

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, July 15 was the start of this year’s river city pride festival. Celebrating all types of love, people came from far and wide to enjoy music, food, and entertainment shows. Consisting of an all-ages talent show, puppy races, magicians, and drag races, there...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local flea market tradition continues for 34th year

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Between May and October for the last 34 years, there has been a flea market on the third Sunday of the month. Thousands of Midwestern collectors show up each year devoted exclusively to the finest antiques, collectibles, and crafts. The flea market features more than 450 dealers representing 17 states, including Illinois.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Bikers for Ta-Tas’ adds splash of pink to motorcycle outfits for a good cause

BARTONVILLE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An annual tradition roared into its 15th year in Bartonville, bringing attention to breast cancer awareness. About 1,000 motorcycle riders drove in for ‘Bikers for Ta-Tas,’ a fundraiser for breast health services across Illinois. Attendees take part in a ride around the area all afternoon, followed by activities like an auction, prize wheel, and food included with registration.
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Will Green Gables Bar & Grill be rebuilt? Here’s what we know

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a fire totaled Green Gables Bar & Grill back in May, the owners are in the process of rebuilding it. Co-owners Amy and Kyle Tague said the fire was a devastating loss to a unique place. “We were here all the time, our family...
HUDSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Loved-ones come together to remember Daniya Washington

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Purple, White and Silver balloons sailed to the sky Sunday night, each in honor of Daniya Washington, 23. Friends and family members gathered at House of Hope on South Shelley Street in Peoria to reflect on Daniya, remembering what they called a life taken too soon.
PEORIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois State Fair cancels professional art exhibit after 74 years

This year, for the first time since 1948, there will be no professional art exhibit and contest at the Illinois State Fair. Instead, a trimmer version with far fewer artists and works debuts Friday at the Springfield Art Association gallery. It is called No Place to Show, and it predates the fair by weeks.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival

When the weather blesses Chicago with a gorgeous summer weekend, what better way to take advantage of such lovely weather than with an outdoor play under the stars. Thanks to Philip Vidal’s article “About the Town in July” it discusses about The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival, which kicked off on July 1st and goes on until August 6th, playing at The Ewing Theatre which is located at the corner of Emerson St. and Towanda Ave. 48 Sunset Rd, Bloomington. King Lear (Playing July 9-August 4) is the performance I chose to attend; the other performance is Much Ado About Nothing (Playing July 2-August 5). A pleasant evening outdoors with a live show to compliment the night would be unwise to pass up such an event!
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Fair Time Arrives in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Heart of Illinois Fair is coming back to Peoria. The fair kicks off next week at Expo Gardens in the northwest part of the city. As usual, the fair will include carnival rides, a circus, and a celebrity swine show--where local, Peoria celebrities will show off pigs.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria crews battle early morning blaze

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the area of W. Susan Curve Court and N. Stephen Drive on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. Additional crews made entry, finding fire in the attic, which was brought under control within about 10 minutes.
PEORIA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts has announced their new season

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is a pretty cool venue to check out if you're looking for something to do in Bloomington-Normal. They've just announced their 2022-2023 season, which will begin September 14th with the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass. You can catch kid-friendly shows like Dragons and Mythical...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria payment portal being upgraded this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. — The city of Peoria’s online payment portal for Stormwater Utility bills will undergo a system update on Saturday, July 16. Following the update, those who currently pay their bills online will need to re-register with the same email address they currently use to access their account information.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Community reacts to deadly Thursday in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A prayer of preservation was held on Peoria’s south end Thursday night. Local pastors and organizations are looking to heal Peoria through prayers. More than 20 people from different churches and organizations came together Thursday night on the corner of Griswold and Krause. “We...
PEORIA, IL
capitolwolf.com

Buscher Announces for Mayor

Springfield City Treasurer, Misty Buscher, says she wants to be the next mayor of the Capital City. Buscher had a long career in banking before moving into politics and government. The 51 year old Buscher says she’s a fiscal conservative but a social liberal. She’ll be going up against...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington’s planning for community development

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Washington is creating a comprehensive plan to determine goals for general community development. The city’s mayor, Gary Menier, said the plan usually spans over ten years and the that the city hasn’t had one since 2001. He said one of...
WASHINGTON, IL

