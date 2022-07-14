Local students graduate from Drake University

LADD – A new sculpture is now gracing main street in Ladd, an eight foot tall chicken. The art installation, which was installed Wednesday, came from an artist in Southern Illinois. The Village of Ladd will be running a promotion four times a year asking visitors to take their picture with the chicken to be eligible for a $50 gift card from a Ladd business, by tagging the community on social media. You can find the red, yellow, green and blue rooster in the 100 block of South Main. Two Ladd families will also be donating benches and flowers.

LADD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO