The Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils have made a trade. John Marino goes to the Devils in exchange for Ty Smith and a third-round draft pick in 2023. Smith, 22, is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333. Marino is locked into a deal for five more seasons at a rate of $4.4 million per season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO