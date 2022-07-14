Ottawa Senators sign forward Josh Norris to eight-year contract

Buy Black presented by Prudential Center with assist from former Devils captain Bryce Salvador and current players. The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial announced today the expansion of their groundbreaking Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial to support and amplify business opportunities for Black entrepreneurs. Through its partnership with Prudential Financial, the Devils set an industry-first standard in the 2021-2022 National Hockey League (NHL) season by donating the Devils premier helmet brand position for 30 games to a Black-owned Newark-based business, driving unprecedented marketing and business exposure to the company. In the program's third year, Prudential Financial will increase their helmet brand position donation by nearly 50%, to include all road games this season. New this year, former Devils Captain Bryce Salvador, along with current Devils players, will join the program, including the application process to review submissions and help select a winner.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO