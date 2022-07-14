ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Senators sign forward Josh Norris to eight-year contract

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Josh Norris to an eight-year, $63.6M contract. The contract has an average value of $7.95 million annually and includes the following breakdown: $5M in 2022-23, $6.5M in 2023-24, $9.5M in 2024-25, $9.5M in 2025-26, $9.5M in 2026-27, $8.75...

