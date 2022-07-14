Art on the Air, July 24, 2022

Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 MINUTES AGO