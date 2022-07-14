ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Secret Service deleted text messages ahead of Jan. 6 riot, says IG

By Caroline Vakil, Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nF92_0ggCGo0F00

( The Hill ) – The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified lawmakers that the U.S. Secret Service had deleted text messages on Jan. 5, 2021 and on the day of the Capitol riot itself after they had been formally requested by investigators.

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari wrote in a letter addressed to House and Senate Homeland Security committees, which was given to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioting, that text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 had been “erased as part of a device-replacement program,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Hill and first reported by The Intercept.

“The USSS erased those text messages after OIG requested records of electronic communications from the USSS, as part of our evaluation of events at the Capitol on January 6,” Cuffari continued.

Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Trump, has died

The letter said DHS officials had told the OIG that the could not provide records directly to the inspector general until they were reviewed by lawyers.

“Second, DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys. This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House select committee, said that they had just received the letter and did not immediately know who deleted the text messages.

“Well, they were not clear as to how, they just know that they’re not there,” Thompson said.

“And we had asked them some time ago to look at it. So it didn’t come on the committee side, it came on the Homeland side. And this was their — it was a letter. I have not seen the report yet. So it’s concerning, obviously, and if there’s a way we can reconstruct the text … we will,” he added.

Trump says he’s made up his mind about 2024; timing of announcement is ‘big decision’

A spokesperson for the DHS Office of the Inspector General declined to delve into the letter when reached for comment by The Intercept.

“To preserve the integrity of our work and protect our independence, we do not discuss our ongoing reviews or our communications with Congress,” the spokesperson told The Intercept.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Secret Service for comment.

Speaking to CNN last month , Marc Short, a former chief of staff to former Vice President Pence, said he had contacted Secret Service ahead of the day of the Capitol riot.

“And I think with thousands of people descending upon Washington with hopes of a different outcome, I just thought it was important that they be alerted to that,” Short told the network. “But I didn’t have any specific intelligence, I did not have any knowledge the Capitol would be attacked the way it was.”

The Secret Service also came up during dramatic testimony to the Jan. 6 panel last month from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

She offered a second-hand account that Trump had tried to grab the steering wheel of the car he was in and tried to lunge at a member of Secret Service personnel after he was told he could not go to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Secret Service has denied that the altercation took place.

“The Secret Service has been cooperating fully with the select committee since its inception in spring of 2021 and we will continue to do so by responding formally and on the record to the committee regarding new allegations that surfaced in today’s testimony,” Secret Service said in a statement following her testimony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Washington State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Ivana Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Secret Service#The Secret Service#Protest#The U S Secret Service#Dhs Inspector#House#Senate Homeland Security#Intercept#Usss#Oig
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
rolling out

Former Oath Keeper reveals their plans to start a civil war

Sara Kamali, University of California Santa Barbara. During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tatenhove explained that Jan. 6 “could have been a spark that started a new civil war.” “We need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” Tatenhove said, “and what it was going to be was an armed revolution.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
MSNBC

The parts of the Jan. 6 plot Team Trump tried to keep under wraps

Donald Trump made little effort to hide his intentions about his 2020 defeat, even before it happened. In the run up to Election Day, the sitting president routinely said, for example, that he was prepared to reject the results based on whether he liked the outcome or not. All of this played out in public, for everyone to see.
POTUS
KFOR

21 people convicted in Oklahoma prison-based drug investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 21 people have been convicted following a three-year investigation into an Oklahoma prison-based drug trafficking network. “Drug trafficking, on our streets and in our prisons, impacts the safety and security of all of our lives,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas/Oklahoma. “These convictions and prison terms should send a strong message to others that drug trafficking and its related violent crimes are not welcome here. DEA and our partners will continue to identify, disrupt, and destroy, these criminal organizations that choose to distribute drugs.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy