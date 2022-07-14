ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Secret Service deleted text messages ahead of Jan. 6 riot, says IG

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQZ6g_0ggCDxoB00

( The Hill ) – The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified lawmakers that the U.S. Secret Service had deleted text messages on Jan. 5, 2021 and on the day of the Capitol riot itself after they had been formally requested by investigators.

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari wrote in a letter addressed to House and Senate Homeland Security committees, which was given to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioting, that text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 had been “erased as part of a device-replacement program,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Hill and first reported by The Intercept.

“The USSS erased those text messages after OIG requested records of electronic communications from the USSS, as part of our evaluation of events at the Capitol on January 6,” Cuffari continued.

The letter said DHS officials had told the OIG that the could not provide records directly to the inspector general until they were reviewed by lawyers.

“Second, DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys. This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House select committee, said that they had just received the letter and did not immediately know who deleted the text messages.

“Well, they were not clear as to how, they just know that they’re not there,” Thompson said.

“And we had asked them some time ago to look at it. So it didn’t come on the committee side, it came on the Homeland side. And this was their — it was a letter. I have not seen the report yet. So it’s concerning, obviously, and if there’s a way we can reconstruct the text … we will,” he added.

A spokesperson for the DHS Office of the Inspector General declined to delve into the letter when reached for comment by The Intercept.

“To preserve the integrity of our work and protect our independence, we do not discuss our ongoing reviews or our communications with Congress,” the spokesperson told The Intercept.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Secret Service for comment.

Speaking to CNN last month , Marc Short, a former chief of staff to former Vice President Pence, said he had contacted Secret Service ahead of the day of the Capitol riot.

“And I think with thousands of people descending upon Washington with hopes of a different outcome, I just thought it was important that they be alerted to that,” Short told the network. “But I didn’t have any specific intelligence, I did not have any knowledge the Capitol would be attacked the way it was.”

The Secret Service also came up during dramatic testimony to the Jan. 6 panel last month from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

She offered a second-hand account that Trump had tried to grab the steering wheel of the car he was in and tried to lunge at a member of Secret Service personnel after he was told he could not go to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Secret Service has denied that the altercation took place.

“The Secret Service has been cooperating fully with the select committee since its inception in spring of 2021 and we will continue to do so by responding formally and on the record to the committee regarding new allegations that surfaced in today’s testimony,” Secret Service said in a statement following her testimony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Details emerge in fatal crash involving Nickerson family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver accused of crashing into the Jones family in Louisville was in court for a pretrial hearing, and more details have come to light regarding the incident. WDRB in Louisville reports that police say 33-year-old Michael Hurley was high on Hyrdocodone when he drove...
NICKERSON, KS
KSN News

WPD asking for help locating murder suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a first-degree murder suspect. In a Facebook post, WPD said they are sharing on behalf of the Pueblo Police Department in Pueblo, Colorado. Thirty-three-year-old Tyler Mitchell is wanted for first-degree murder and...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

U.S. Secret Service members erased Jan. 5-6 texts after messages were requested, says watchdog

Members of the U.S. Secret Service erased text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after the Department of Homeland Security inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the agency's response to the assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter written by the inspector general to congressional leaders and obtained by CBS News.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee quickly showed a screenshot of text messages between Cassidy Hutchinson and Tony Ornato. We sharpened it for you.

But shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony, there were efforts to push back against the details she shared. The Secret Service indicated that Ornato, who's previously been interviewed by the select panel, was willing to testify under oath to dispute Hutchinson’s narrative. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a select committee member,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reveals she’s been arrested twice: ‘Pretty little mugshots’

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recounted her brush with the law in the pages of her newly released book, "My American Life." In a chapter titled "Pretty Little Mugshots," the MAGA lawmaker lays out her version of the events that lead to her twice being arrested, booked, and photographed prior to her ascension to the House of Representatives. Her first story recounts a 2015 incident during an event called "Country Jam," where her restaurant, Shooter's Grill, was invited to work as a food vendor. She recalled losing one of her employees to the event's many distractions — including "hunky cowboys"...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Secret Service#The Secret Service#National Security#The U S Secret Service#Dhs Inspector#House#Senate Homeland Security#Intercept#Usss#Oig
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy